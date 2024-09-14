MagazineBuy Print

Bundesliga 2024-25: Borussia Dortmund beats high-flying Heidenheim to go top of table

Heidenheim was the surprise league leader after two wins in its first two games but it was overcome by a home side which had Karim Adeyemi in fine form.

Published : Sep 14, 2024 07:42 IST , Berlin - 1 MIN READ

AP
Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi celebrates scoring its third goal against FC Heidenheim.
Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi celebrates scoring its third goal against FC Heidenheim. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi celebrates scoring its third goal against FC Heidenheim. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Heidenheim’s dream rise to the top of the Bundesliga came to an abrupt halt after losing at Borussia Dortmund 4-2 on Friday.

Heidenheim was the surprise league leader after two wins in its first two games but it was overcome by a home side which had Karim Adeyemi in fine form.

The win took Borussia ahead of its opponent and into first place in the Bundesliga.

RELATED | Check the current Bundesliga Standings

Adeyemi set up Donyell Malen to curl in a lovely opener after just 11 minutes, and then six minutes later he got his own name on the scoresheet when Julian Brandt set him up with a neat backheeled pass.

Marvin Pieringer pulled a goal back for the visitor in the 39th minute but Adeyemi restored Borussia’s two-goal cushion four minutes before halftime after a clever dummy from debutant Serhou Guirassy.

Maximilian Breunig scored a penalty in the 74th to reduce the deficit for Heidenheim but any thoughts of a comeback were quashed in stoppage time when Emre Can got Borussia’s fourth from the spot.

Related Topics

Bundesliga 2024-25 /

Bundesliga /

Borussia Dortmund /

Heidenheim /

Karim Adeyemi /

Emre Can

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

