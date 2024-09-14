Diamond League Final 2024: Avinash Sable finishes ninth in 3000 men’s steeplechase with timing of 8:17.09

Avinash Sable finished ninth in the 3000m men’s steeplechase with a timing of 8:17.09 at the Diamond League 2024 final at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on Saturday.

Kenya’s Amos Serem was the first one to cross the finish line (8:06.90), while favourite Soufianne El Bakkali of Morocco finished second with a time of 8:08:60.

Tunisia’s Mohamed Amin Jhinaoui finished third, clocking 8:09.68.

ALSO READ: Diamond League Final 2024: What is Neeraj Chopra’s season-best throw and how does it compare with other throwers?

Sable, a national record-holder in the 3000m steeplechase, finished 14th in the overall Diamond League standings with three points from two meetings. However, four athletes ranked higher than him -- Lamecha Girma (injured) of Ethiopia, Geordie Beamish of New Zealand, Ryuji Mura of Japan and Hillary Bor of the USA -- pulled out, which allowed Sable to participate in the season final top 12.

The 29-year-old had finished sixth with a national record time of 8:09.91 -- bettering his earlier mark -- in the Paris leg of the Diamond League on July 7. He was 14th at the Silesia leg with a time of 8:29.96 on August 25.

At the recently concluded Paris Olympics 2024, Sable finished 11th in the men’s 3000m steeplechase final with a timing of 8:14.18.