Neearj Chopra will be in action in the men’s javelin throw at the Brussels Diamond League on Saturday.

He qualified for the season finale after finishing fourth in the standings. The Paris Olympics silver medallist finished second with a season best throw of 89.49m in Lausanne.

He participated in one other Diamond League event, in Doha, this season and came in second place with a then season best throw of 88.36m.

What happened the last time Neeraj Chopra competed in the Diamond League finals?

The last time Neeraj competed at the Diamond League finals was in 2023. He entered the field in Eugene, USA as the defending champion - Neeraj had won the crown in 2022 with a best attempt of 88.44m.

However, it was Jakub Vadlejch who had the last laugh, as he took the 2023 title with a best throw of 84.24m, which came on his final attempt.

Neeraj had to settle for second - his best effort came on the second try where he landed the javelin at 83.80m.