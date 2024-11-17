  • 1. Evin Lewis - Rs. 2 crore
  • 2. Alzarri Joseph - Rs. 2 crore
  • 3. Jason Holder - Rs. 2 crore
  • 4. Rovman Powell - Rs. 1.5 crore
  • 5. Kyle Mayers - Rs. 1.5 crore
  • 6. Akeal Hossain - Rs. 1.5 crore
  • 7. Sherfane Rutherford - Rs. 1.5 crore
  • 8. Romario Shephard - Rs. 1..5 crore
  • 9. Obed McCoy - Rs. 1.25 crore
  • 10. Shai Hope - Rs. 1.25 crore
  • 11. Dominic Drakes - Rs. 1.25 crore
  • 12. Mathew Forde - Rs. 1.25 crore
  • 13. Keemo Paul - Rs. 1.25 crore
  • 14. Brandon King - Rs. 75 lakh
  • 15. Johnson Charles - Rs. 75 lakh
  • 16. Andre Fletcher - Rs. 75 lakh
  • 17. Mikyl Louis - Rs. 75 lakh
  • 18. Shamar Joseph - Rs. 75 lakh
  • 19. Gudakesh Motie - Rs. 75 lakh
  • 20. Roston Chase - Rs. 75 lakh
  • 21. Alick Athanaze - Rs. 75 lakh
  • 22. Odean Smith - Rs. 75 lakh