The mega auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25 with 574 players set to go under the hammer.

The final player pool will include 22 players from the West Indies. Evin Lewis, Alzarri Joseph and Jason Holder are the only three players who have listed in highest price bracket of Rs. 2 crore.

Here are all the players from the West Indies and their base prices in the IPL auction 2025: