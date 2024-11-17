Goa Aces JA Racing clinches Indian Racing League 2024 title, Aqil Alibhai wins F4 Indian Championship

Raoul Hyman and Gabriela Jilkova not only delivered a 1-2 finish for Goa Aces JA Racing but also helped the team clinch the Indian Racing League Championship as the curtains came down on the 2024 edition at the Kari Motor Speedway on Sunday. The side also won the car championship to finish the season with a memorable double on a day that began with a short spell of rain.

Ahead of the final race, Goa Aces led Shrachi Rarh Royal Bengal Tigers by just two points. The latter, however, virtually handed over the title on a platter within seconds after the race commenced from a rolling start following a crash.

Ruhaan Alva, sandwiched between pole-sitter Hyman and Jilkova in P2, rammed into Akash Gowda (Speed Demons Delhi) just as they approached the start-finish line. The Safety Car made a brief appearance before racing resumed.

Thereafter, Hyman and Jilkova cruised along towards the checkered grid with the former eventually winning by 28 seconds.

F4 Indian Championship

Bengaluru-based Ruhaan Alva (Shrachi Rarh Royal Bengal Tigers) notched a grand double in the FIA-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship, but it did not prevent South African teenager Aqil Alibhai (Hyderabad Blackbirds) from clinching the title. Alva finished second in the Championship.

Alibhai, enjoying a successful season with six wins, had two podium finishes (P2 and P3) today which fetched sufficient points to win him the crown.

Alva displayed rare sparks of aggression as he won the day’s first race starting from P5 on the reverse grid, easily outpacing Alibhai and Divy Nandan (Bangalore Speedsters). He carried the momentum to win the next from P4 ahead of Canadian Hady Noah Mimassi (Chennai Turbo Riders) and Alibhai. In both races, the 18-year-old came up with a couple of daring moves to notch deserving wins.

An unperturbed Alibhai played it smart. With one eye on the points, he was content to run in P2 behind Alva in the first race as the Indian took the honours by over nine seconds. Alibhai had enough lead on third-placed Nandan to survive a five-second post-race penalty.