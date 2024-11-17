 />
Goa Aces JA Racing clinches Indian Racing League 2024 title, Aqil Alibhai wins F4 Indian Championship

Hyderabad Blackbird’s Aqil Alibhai Clinches F4 Championship with dominant show despite late charge from Ruhaan Alva.

Published : Nov 17, 2024 21:50 IST , COIMBATORE - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Goa Aces JA Racing lifts the IRL 2024 title.
| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Goa Aces JA Racing lifts the IRL 2024 title. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Raoul Hyman and Gabriela Jilkova not only delivered a 1-2 finish for Goa Aces JA Racing but also helped the team clinch the Indian Racing League Championship as the curtains came down on the 2024 edition at the Kari Motor Speedway on Sunday. The side also won the car championship to finish the season with a memorable double on a day that began with a short spell of rain.

Ahead of the final race, Goa Aces led Shrachi Rarh Royal Bengal Tigers by just two points. The latter, however, virtually handed over the title on a platter within seconds after the race commenced from a rolling start following a crash.

Ruhaan Alva, sandwiched between pole-sitter Hyman and Jilkova in P2, rammed into Akash Gowda (Speed Demons Delhi) just as they approached the start-finish line. The Safety Car made a brief appearance before racing resumed.

Thereafter, Hyman and Jilkova cruised along towards the checkered grid with the former eventually winning by 28 seconds.

F4 Indian Championship

Bengaluru-based Ruhaan Alva (Shrachi Rarh Royal Bengal Tigers) notched a grand double in the FIA-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship, but it did not prevent South African teenager Aqil Alibhai (Hyderabad Blackbirds) from clinching the title. Alva finished second in the Championship.

Alibhai, enjoying a successful season with six wins, had two podium finishes (P2 and P3) today which fetched sufficient points to win him the crown.

READ: Indian Racing Festival, Round 5: Sohil Shah claims maiden victory to boost Goa title hopes

Alva displayed rare sparks of aggression as he won the day’s first race starting from P5 on the reverse grid, easily outpacing Alibhai and Divy Nandan (Bangalore Speedsters). He carried the momentum to win the next from P4 ahead of Canadian Hady Noah Mimassi (Chennai Turbo Riders) and Alibhai. In both races, the 18-year-old came up with a couple of daring moves to notch deserving wins.

An unperturbed Alibhai played it smart. With one eye on the points, he was content to run in P2 behind Alva in the first race as the Indian took the honours by over nine seconds. Alibhai had enough lead on third-placed Nandan to survive a five-second post-race penalty.

The results (Provisional)
Indian Racing League (Race-2, Driver-B) 25 mins+1 lap: 1. Raul Hyman (UK, Goa Aces JA Racing) (26:39.020); 2. Gabriela Jilkova (Czech Republic, Goa Aces JA Racing) (27:07.684); 3. Mohamed Ryan (India, Chennai Turbo Riders) (27:29.813). Best Lap: Raoul Hyman (01:10.359)
Formula 4 Indian Open (Race-2, 25mins+1 lap): 1. Ruhaan Alva (India, Shrachi Rarh Royal Bengal Tigers) (26:55.114); 2. Aqil Alibhai (South Africa, Hyderabad Blackbirds) (27:14.880); 3. Divy Nandan (India, Bangalore Speedsters) (27:24.987)
Best Lap: Ruhaan Alva (01:06.492)
Race-3: 1. Ruhaan Alva (India, Shrachi Rarh Royal Bengal Tigers) (27:00.884); 2. Hady Noah Mimassi (Canada, Chennai Turbo Riders) (27:10.373); 3. Aqil Alibhai (South Africa, Hyderabad Blackbirds) (27:16.425). Best Lap: Ruhaan Alva (01:06.386).

