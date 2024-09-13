South Asian Junior Athletics: India finishes on top with 48 medals

As expected, India dominated the South Asian junior athletics meet which concluded here on Friday, bagging 48 medals including 21 gold, 22 silver and five bronze medals. Sri Lanka finished second with nine gold, nine silver and 17 bronze. Bangladesh came third with three bronze medals.
In the men’s 4x100m relay, Sri Lanka’s 100m men’s champion W. Merone Julian anchored the team to victory with a meet record of 40.28 seconds. The previous record was 41.27 seconds which was set in 2007.
Results
Men: 200m: R. Indusara Vidushan (SL) 21.33s (NMR) (OR: H. Eashan, 21.44, Ranchi, ‘13), 2. Pratik Maharana (Ind) 21.41, 3. Pratik Maharana (SL) 21.44; 1500m: 1. Priyanshu (Ind) 3:53.22s, 2. Rahul Saranaliya (Ind) 3:53.64, 3. T. W. M. Prashan Buddika (SL) 4:03.79; high jump: 1. G. Lesandu Arthavidu (SL) 2.17m (NMR) (OR: S. Mohan, 2.06, Ranchi, ‘13), 2. A. T. Dinushan Mendis (SL) 2.10, 3. Juwel Thomas (Ind) 2.04; javelin throw: 1. Rohan Yadav (Ind) 69.22, 2. Dipanshu Sharma (Ind) 68.85, 3. U. G. B. Dilhara (SL) 62.22; triple jump: 1. D. M. H. Kavinda (SL) 15.09m, 2. M. D. S. Hansaka (SL) 14.92, 3. Md. Tamim Hossan (Ban) 14.75; 4x400m relay: 1. Sri Lanka (U. Nethsara, G. W. Jathya Kirulu, J. Shashintha Silva, S. Rajakaruna) 3:09.27s, 2. India-B (P. Abiram, Vinod Kumar Banoth, Ankul, Jay Kumar) 3:11.14, 3. Bangladesh-A (B. Sheikh, Md. Hafizur Rahman, M. AL Sobur, MD. Aslam Sikder) 3:21.50; 4x100m relay: 1. Sri Lanka-D (W. M. Koushan, R. Vidushan, W. Dineth Induwara, W. Merone Julian) 40.28s (NMR) (OR: Sri Lanka, 41.27, Colombo, ‘07), 2. India-B (Prathik Maharana, Mahendra Santa, S. Karthikeyan, D. Mrutyam) 40.76, 3. Maldives (Hussain Zeek Suad, M Zu Iz Suad, I. Nizaar, M. Shamin) 41.98;
Women: 200m: 1. Unnathi Aiyappa (Ind) 23.91 (NMR) (OR: A. Suseendran, 24.32, Ranchi, ‘13), 2. Nancy (Ind) 24.11, 3. Neeru Pathak (Ind) 24.91; triple jump: 1. Rishika Awasthi (Ind) 12.76 (NMR) (OR: Priyadarshini Suresh, 12.69, Colombo, ‘18), 2. M. Dilki Nehara (SL) 12.32, 3. Anisha Tharu (Nep) No Mark; javelin throw: 1. Deepika (Ind) 54.98m (NMR) (OR: Sanjana Choudhary, 48.08m, Colombo, ‘18), 2. Poonam (Ind) 51.21, 3. W. G. Nisansala (SL) 35.02; shot put: 1. Tamanna (Ind) 14.43m, 2. Pooja Kumari (Ind) 14.02, 3. H. Isali Malkethmi (SL) 10.68; 1500m: 1. Vineeta Gurjar (Ind) 4:33.63, 2. Laxita Vinod Sandilea (Ind) 4:37.61, 3. T. K. G. H. Dulanji (SL) 4:39.01; 4x400m relay: 1. India-B (S. Sachin Sangle, Sandra Mol Sabu, Kanista Teena, Neeru Pahtak) 3:44.35s, 2. Sri Lanka-C (A. Wijethunga, G. Sashini Bhagya, D. Pravindi, K. Takshima) 3:49.99, 3. Bangladesh-A (Nusrat Jahan Runa, M. S. T. Azmi Khtun, M. S. T. Sumaiya Akter (3:57.37; 4x100m relay: 1. India-B (Nancy, Abinaya Rajarajan, N. Cornelo, V. Sudheeksha) 45.08s (NMR) (OR: Sri Lanka, 46.23, Colombo, ‘18), 2. Sri Lanka-C (H. Sithmini Ranasgal, P. Ransini Perera, K. Dhanani Rashma, S. Shanella Anne) 46.48, 3. Maldives-D (Hawwa Muznaa Faiz, Ziva Moosa Shafeeu, Ahnaa Nizaar, Mariyam Ru Ya Ali) 48.04.
