MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

South Asian Junior Athletics: India finishes on top with 48 medals

In the men’s 4x100m relay, Sri Lanka’s 100m men’s champion W. Merone Julian anchored the team to victory with a meet record of 40.28 seconds.

Published : Sep 13, 2024 21:24 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Deepika won the women’s javelin throw in the South Asian junior athletics meet at the Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Friday.
Deepika won the women’s javelin throw in the South Asian junior athletics meet at the Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/Ravindran.R
infoIcon

Deepika won the women’s javelin throw in the South Asian junior athletics meet at the Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/Ravindran.R

As expected, India dominated the South Asian junior athletics meet which concluded here on Friday, bagging 48 medals including 21 gold, 22 silver and five bronze medals. Sri Lanka finished second with nine gold, nine silver and 17 bronze. Bangladesh came third with three bronze medals.

In the men’s 4x100m relay, Sri Lanka’s 100m men’s champion W. Merone Julian anchored the team to victory with a meet record of 40.28 seconds. The previous record was 41.27 seconds which was set in 2007.

Results
Men: 200m: R. Indusara Vidushan (SL) 21.33s (NMR) (OR: H. Eashan, 21.44, Ranchi, ‘13), 2. Pratik Maharana (Ind) 21.41, 3. Pratik Maharana (SL) 21.44; 1500m: 1. Priyanshu (Ind) 3:53.22s, 2. Rahul Saranaliya (Ind) 3:53.64, 3. T. W. M. Prashan Buddika (SL) 4:03.79; high jump: 1. G. Lesandu Arthavidu (SL) 2.17m (NMR) (OR: S. Mohan, 2.06, Ranchi, ‘13), 2. A. T. Dinushan Mendis (SL) 2.10, 3. Juwel Thomas (Ind) 2.04; javelin throw: 1. Rohan Yadav (Ind) 69.22, 2. Dipanshu Sharma (Ind) 68.85, 3. U. G. B. Dilhara (SL) 62.22; triple jump: 1. D. M. H. Kavinda (SL) 15.09m, 2. M. D. S. Hansaka (SL) 14.92, 3. Md. Tamim Hossan (Ban) 14.75; 4x400m relay: 1. Sri Lanka (U. Nethsara, G. W. Jathya Kirulu, J. Shashintha Silva, S. Rajakaruna) 3:09.27s, 2. India-B (P. Abiram, Vinod Kumar Banoth, Ankul, Jay Kumar) 3:11.14, 3. Bangladesh-A (B. Sheikh, Md. Hafizur Rahman, M. AL Sobur, MD. Aslam Sikder) 3:21.50; 4x100m relay: 1. Sri Lanka-D (W. M. Koushan, R. Vidushan, W. Dineth Induwara, W. Merone Julian) 40.28s (NMR) (OR: Sri Lanka, 41.27, Colombo, ‘07), 2. India-B (Prathik Maharana, Mahendra Santa, S. Karthikeyan, D. Mrutyam) 40.76, 3. Maldives (Hussain Zeek Suad, M Zu Iz Suad, I. Nizaar, M. Shamin) 41.98; 
Women: 200m: 1. Unnathi Aiyappa (Ind) 23.91 (NMR) (OR: A. Suseendran, 24.32, Ranchi, ‘13), 2. Nancy (Ind) 24.11, 3. Neeru Pathak (Ind) 24.91; triple jump: 1. Rishika Awasthi (Ind) 12.76 (NMR) (OR: Priyadarshini Suresh, 12.69, Colombo, ‘18), 2. M. Dilki Nehara (SL) 12.32, 3. Anisha Tharu (Nep) No Mark; javelin throw: 1. Deepika (Ind) 54.98m (NMR) (OR: Sanjana Choudhary, 48.08m, Colombo, ‘18), 2. Poonam (Ind) 51.21, 3. W. G. Nisansala (SL) 35.02; shot put: 1. Tamanna (Ind) 14.43m, 2. Pooja Kumari (Ind) 14.02, 3. H. Isali Malkethmi (SL) 10.68; 1500m: 1. Vineeta Gurjar (Ind) 4:33.63, 2. Laxita Vinod Sandilea (Ind) 4:37.61, 3. T. K. G. H. Dulanji (SL) 4:39.01; 4x400m relay: 1. India-B (S. Sachin Sangle, Sandra Mol Sabu, Kanista Teena, Neeru Pahtak) 3:44.35s, 2. Sri Lanka-C (A. Wijethunga, G. Sashini Bhagya, D. Pravindi, K. Takshima) 3:49.99, 3. Bangladesh-A (Nusrat Jahan Runa, M. S. T. Azmi Khtun, M. S. T. Sumaiya Akter (3:57.37; 4x100m relay: 1. India-B (Nancy, Abinaya Rajarajan, N. Cornelo, V. Sudheeksha) 45.08s (NMR) (OR: Sri Lanka, 46.23, Colombo, ‘18), 2. Sri Lanka-C (H. Sithmini Ranasgal, P. Ransini Perera, K. Dhanani Rashma, S. Shanella Anne) 46.48, 3. Maldives-D (Hawwa Muznaa Faiz, Ziva Moosa Shafeeu, Ahnaa Nizaar, Mariyam Ru Ya Ali) 48.04.

Related Topics

south asian junior athletics /

Athletics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Asian Junior Athletics: India finishes on top with 48 medals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur’s Dominic Solanke ready to return for North London derby against Arsenal
    Reuters
  3. Rohit and Kohli feature in first training camp ahead of Bangladesh two-match test series
    Team Sportstar
  4. Anwar Ali transfer saga: Delhi High Court asks AIFF Player Status Committee to withdraw order
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Duleep Trophy: Mayank, Pratham hit fifties on Day 2 as India A leads India D by 222 runs
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Diamond League Final 2024: What is Neeraj Chopra’s season best throw and how does it compare with other throwers?
    Team Sportstar
  2. What happened the last time Neeraj Chopra competed in the Diamond League finals?
    Team Sportstar
  3. South Asian Junior Athletics: India finishes on top with 48 medals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mortal remains of Uganda Olympian, who was set on fire by partner, received by family
    AP
  5. Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final 2024: Preview; Start list; When, where to watch men’s javelin throw event?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Asian Junior Athletics: India finishes on top with 48 medals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur’s Dominic Solanke ready to return for North London derby against Arsenal
    Reuters
  3. Rohit and Kohli feature in first training camp ahead of Bangladesh two-match test series
    Team Sportstar
  4. Anwar Ali transfer saga: Delhi High Court asks AIFF Player Status Committee to withdraw order
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Duleep Trophy: Mayank, Pratham hit fifties on Day 2 as India A leads India D by 222 runs
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment