South Asian Junior Athletics: India finishes on top with 48 medals

As expected, India dominated the South Asian junior athletics meet which concluded here on Friday, bagging 48 medals including 21 gold, 22 silver and five bronze medals. Sri Lanka finished second with nine gold, nine silver and 17 bronze. Bangladesh came third with three bronze medals.

In the men’s 4x100m relay, Sri Lanka’s 100m men’s champion W. Merone Julian anchored the team to victory with a meet record of 40.28 seconds. The previous record was 41.27 seconds which was set in 2007.