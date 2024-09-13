MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bundesliga: Alonso hopes short preparation time enough for Leverkusen to bounce back

Leverkusen needed a late goal to snatch a 3-2 win at Borussia Monchengladbach before going down 3-2 against Leipzig, but the manager doesn’t believe it is all doom and gloom.

Published : Sep 13, 2024 23:26 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso in the Bundesliga.
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso in the Bundesliga. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso in the Bundesliga. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bayer Leverkusen’s 35-game unbeaten Bundesliga run came to an end in its last game and manager Xabi Alonso hopes the short time he has had with his players will be sufficient to get back to winning ways.

After going all last season without being beaten in the league, the champions lost in their second game of this campaign at home to RB Leipzig, and the international break has reduced their preparation time for Saturday’s trip to Hoffenheim.

“It was an express preparation, with an express meeting with the team, and individual discussions,” Xabi Alonso told reporters on Friday.

“Today is our last training session with the whole team. Of course we don’t have a lot of time to prepare for tomorrow, but that’s our normal dynamic.

“We will see if this express meeting was efficient or not.”

Leverkusen needed a late goal to snatch a 3-2 win at Borussia Monchengladbach before going down 3-2 against Leipzig, but the manager doesn’t believe it is all doom and gloom.

“We’re doing a lot of things very well, but there are a few things we need to improve to reach our best level,” he said.

“There aren’t too many things, but there are important things to improve. Hopefully, we have a better performance, a more complete performance.

“It’s a football and a mentality issue. We have to improve tactically, with the ball, but also with our mentality and concentration to improve and be a bit better.”

The coach said that all his players returned healthy from international duty, and he took the time to back his defender Jonathan Tah after the German came in for criticism from an opposition manager.

After the 2-2 Nations League draw between Germany and Netherlands on Tuesday, Dutch manager Ronald Koeman said that Tah, who was replaced at halftime, had big problems and made a lot of mistakes.

ALSO READ | Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott out for several weeks with injury

“It’s his opinion. My opinion is that Jonathan is a top player for us,” Alonso said.

“What he did in the international break, the international game is not my topic. And he was here yesterday, in a good mood, with a good feeling, so that’s my main concern.

Leverkusen is eighth in the standings with three points from two games. Hoffenheim also has three points but are 11th on goal difference

Related stories

Related Topics

Xabi Alonso /

Bayer Leverkusen /

RB Leipzig /

Bundesliga 2024-25 /

Bundesliga

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bundesliga: Alonso hopes short preparation time enough for Leverkusen to bounce back
    Reuters
  2. Duleep Trophy: Mayank, Pratham hit fifties on Day 2 as India A leads India D by 222 runs
    Abhishek Saini
  3. Formula One moving towards post-season sprint race for rookies
    Reuters
  4. ISL 2024-25: Krouma’s late equaliser ends Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City to a 2-2 draw
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 3: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Bundesliga: Alonso hopes short preparation time enough for Leverkusen to bounce back
    Reuters
  2. Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin says, Gio Reyna out for ‘a few weeks’ with groin injury
    AP
  3. Bundesliga result: Kane and Muller lift Bayern to 2-0 home win over Freiburg
    Reuters
  4. Bundesliga 2024-25: RB Leipzig ends Bayer Leverkusen’s unbeaten run after 3-2 comeback win
    Reuters
  5. Bundesliga 2024-25: Leverkusen signs Mukiele from PSG on loan
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bundesliga: Alonso hopes short preparation time enough for Leverkusen to bounce back
    Reuters
  2. Duleep Trophy: Mayank, Pratham hit fifties on Day 2 as India A leads India D by 222 runs
    Abhishek Saini
  3. Formula One moving towards post-season sprint race for rookies
    Reuters
  4. ISL 2024-25: Krouma’s late equaliser ends Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City to a 2-2 draw
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 3: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment