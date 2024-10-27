Bundesliga 2024-25: Harry Kane nets 15th goal of the season as Bayern Munich cruises to 5-0 win at Bochum

Harry Kane scored his 15th goal of the season as Bayern Munich eased to a 5-0 win over Bochum in the Bundesliga on Sunday to lift some of the gloom from its heavy midweek loss at Barcelona.

Jamal Musiala scored a header and set up Kane’s goal in his first start since October 2 following a hip injury in a win that looked like a return to business as usual for Bayern following one win from its previous five games in all competitions.

Michael Olise got Bayern started when he lofted a free kick over the wall and into the net in the 16th minute before Musiala headed in for 2-0 soon after. Musiala dribbled past a defender and passed for Kane to score in the 57th.

The England captain has nine Bundesliga goals this season, making him the league’s joint-top scorer with Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush, who plays later Sunday.

ALSO READ: Premier League 2024-25 - Bowen’s late penalty hands West Ham win over Manchester United

Leroy Sané, who’s struggled for fitness in recent months, came off the bench to score his first Bundesliga goal in nearly a year in style with a drive into the top-left corner. Kingsley Coman made it five with a shot that bounced in off the crossbar.

Bayern reclaimed the top spot on goal difference ahead of Leipzig, which had moved up to first Saturday with a 3-1 win over Freiburg.

Bochum almost took a shock lead in the clash. Moritz Broschinski beat Kim Min-Jae to a long pass and shot past goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, but his effort was so lacking in power that Kim was able to chase it down and clear it before it crossed the line.

In the end, it was more misery for a team which is last in the Bundesliga and on Sunday marked exactly five months since its last win in a competitive game.

Bochum fired coach Peter Zeidler last week after eight games and no wins in all competitions and has named coaches Markus Feldhoff and Murat Ural in joint charge “until further notice.”

Later Sunday, Union Berlin can move up to third with a win at Frankfurt before Heidenheim hosts Hoffenheim.