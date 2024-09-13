  • Anderson Peters (GRN) - 90.61m
  • Neeraj Chopra (IND) - 89.49m
  • Jakub Vadlejch (CZE) - 88.65m
  • Julian Weber (GER) - 88.64m
  • Andrian Mardare (MDA) - 84.13m
  • Artur Felfner (UKR) - 83.95m
  • Genki Rodrick Dean (JPN) - 83.19m
  • Timothy Herman (BEL) - 79.94m