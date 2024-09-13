Neeraj Chopra will participate in the men’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League season final in Brussels, Belgium on Saturday.

He qualified for the finale after finishing fourth in the standings. He had strong performances in Lausanne and Doha with second-place finishes at both meetings.

What is Neeraj’s season best throw?

In 2024, the 26-year-old registered a season-best 89.49m to finish second at the Lausanne Diamond League, which was his second-best throw ever (his personal best is 89.94m).

A few weeks prior, he won the silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, landing the javelin at a then season-best distance of 89.45m.

How does Neeraj’s season best throw compare with other throwers?

Neeraj’s season best throw of 89.49m falls short of the magical yet elusive 90m-mark. Only one competitor at the Brussels final has a better throw compared to the Indian this year - Anderson Peters.

Paris Olympics bronze medallist Peters finished first at the Lausanne Diamond League with a Meet Record of 90.61m, breaking the previous record of 90.16 set by Keshorn Walcott in 2015.

The other throwers who come close to the top two are Julian Weber and Jakub Vadlejch, who have not yet crossed the 89m-mark, with season best throws of 88.64m and 88.65m, respectively.