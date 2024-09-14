MagazineBuy Print

Diamond League Finals 2024: Will Paris Olympics gold medallist Arshad Nadeem participate in the javelin final?

Last year’s top two, Jakub Vadlejch and Neeraj Chopra will be competiting in this year’s final to be held in Brussels on Saturday.

Published : Sep 14, 2024 09:24 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Gold medallist Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan celebrates after the javelin final at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
FILE PHOTO: Gold medallist Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan celebrates after the javelin final at the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Gold medallist Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan celebrates after the javelin final at the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Men’s Javelin throw final of the Diamond League Final 2024 taking place in Brussels will be held on Saturday with the ‘Diamond Trophy’, a wild card for the World Athletics Championships and a cash award of USD 30,000 awaiting the winner.

In last year’s final in Eugene, Jakub Vadlejch took the title with a best throw of 84.24m, which came on his final attempt. India’s Neeraj Chopra came second with a 83.80m throw.

Both Vadlejch and Neeraj will be in action in this edition as well, after qualifying for the final with 16 and 14 points respectively.

Paris 2024 Olympics gold medallist, Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, will not be part of the event after finishing eighth in the overall Diamond League standings with five points. Nadeem has not participated in any event since his record-breaking feat in Paris.

MEN’S JAVELIN THROW FINAL ENTRY LIST

1) Anderson Peters - Grenada

2) Julian Weber - Germany

3) Jakub Vadlejch - Czechia

4) Neeraj Chopra - India

5) Andrian Mardare - Moldova

6) Roderick Genki Dean - Japan

7) Artur Felfner - Ukraine

Related Topics

Diamond League Final /

Diamond League /

Arshad Nadeem /

Neeraj Chopra /

Paris 2024 Olympics

