A Harry Kane penalty and a second-half goal by Thomas Muller was enough to give Bayern Munich all three points in the Bundesliga as it beat Freiburg 2-0 on Sunday and new head coach Vincent Kompany continued his winning start.
Bayern was awarded a penalty for a handball following a VAR review when Kane’s header hit the arm of Freiburg captain Christian Gunter.
Kane stepped up to take the penalty himself, and the England striker sent Freiburg goalkeeper Florian Muller the wrong way, slotting the ball into the bottom left corner to give the host the lead in the 38th minute.
ALSO READ | Premier League: Man Utd humbled as Diaz double helps Liverpool humiliate rival
The second half was a much quieter affair until Serge Gnabry’s cross found Muller, who beautifully controlled the ball and smashed it past the goalkeeper to mark his record 710th appearance for Bayern.
Freiburg was awarded a penalty in the dying moments of injury time after Ritsu Doan’s volley struck the hand of Joao Palhinha at close range, but Lucas Holer failed to convert it.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paralympics 2024: Who is Rakesh Kumar, the Indian para archer going for bronze?
- Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 4 Live Updates: Preethi Pal wins bronze; Suhas, Nitesh enter final; Bhavinaben, Nithya, Manisha enter semis; latest results, scores
- Bundesliga result: Kane and Muller lift Bayern to 2-0 home win over Freiburg
- Premier League: Man Utd humbled as Diaz double helps Liverpool humiliate rival
- Paris Paralympics 2024, Archery LIVE Updates: Rakesh Kumar fails to enter finals, to fight for bronze; latest results, scores
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE