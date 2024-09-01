MagazineBuy Print

Bundesliga result: Kane and Muller lift Bayern to 2-0 home win over Freiburg

Bayern was awarded a penalty for a handball following a VAR review when Kane’s header hit the arm of Freiburg captain Christian Gunter.

Published : Sep 01, 2024 23:31 IST , MUNICH, Germany - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Bayern’s Harry Kane scored against Freiburg at the Allianz Arena.
Bayern’s Harry Kane scored against Freiburg at the Allianz Arena. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

A Harry Kane penalty and a second-half goal by Thomas Muller was enough to give Bayern Munich all three points in the Bundesliga as it beat Freiburg 2-0 on Sunday and new head coach Vincent Kompany continued his winning start.

Bayern was awarded a penalty for a handball following a VAR review when Kane’s header hit the arm of Freiburg captain Christian Gunter.

Kane stepped up to take the penalty himself, and the England striker sent Freiburg goalkeeper Florian Muller the wrong way, slotting the ball into the bottom left corner to give the host the lead in the 38th minute.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Man Utd humbled as Diaz double helps Liverpool humiliate rival

The second half was a much quieter affair until Serge Gnabry’s cross found Muller, who beautifully controlled the ball and smashed it past the goalkeeper to mark his record 710th appearance for Bayern.

Freiburg was awarded a penalty in the dying moments of injury time after Ritsu Doan’s volley struck the hand of Joao Palhinha at close range, but Lucas Holer failed to convert it.

