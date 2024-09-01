MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Napoli winger David Neres robbed at gunpoint while leaving stadium after Serie A match

Neres’ wife, Kira Winona, posted a message on Instagram explaining why the rattled Neres did not stop to sign autographs for waiting fans once they returned to their Naples hotel.

Published : Sep 01, 2024 22:17 IST , NAPLES, Italy - 1 MIN READ

AP
The incident occurred after Napoli’s 2-1 win over Parma on Saturday night at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.
The incident occurred after Napoli’s 2-1 win over Parma on Saturday night at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

The incident occurred after Napoli’s 2-1 win over Parma on Saturday night at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Napoli winger David Neres had his watch robbed at gunpoint by two men who smashed a window in the van he was leaving the stadium in, his wife said.

The incident occurred after Napoli’s 2-1 win over Parma on Saturday night at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Neres’ wife, Kira Winona, posted a message on Instagram explaining why the rattled Neres did not stop to sign autographs for waiting fans once they returned to their Naples hotel — where the couple have stayed since Neres joined Napoli 10 days ago from Benfica.

“David would like to say sorry to the fans who were waiting outside for him. While trying to leave the stadium after the game, two men on a motorcycle smashed the car and robbed him at gunpoint,” Winona wrote early Sunday morning in a story reposted by Neres.

In June, retired Italy star Roberto Baggio was robbed at gunpoint at his home while watching the national team’s game against Spain at the European Championship. The robbers locked Baggio and his family in a room while they stole jewelry, watches and cash.

Related Topics

David Neres /

Napoli

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Manchester United vs Liverpool score: MUN 0-3 LIV; Mo Salah extends lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. Newcastle vs Tottenham: Isak nets winner as Magpies rule the roost against Spurs in Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 4 Live Updates: Rakesh Kumar through to semis; Nitesh enters final; Bhavinaben, Nithya, Manisha enter semis; latest results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  4. Napoli winger David Neres robbed at gunpoint while leaving stadium after Serie A match
    AP
  5. ENG vs SL: England clinches series against Sri Lanka as Atkinson stars in victory at Lord’s
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Napoli winger David Neres robbed at gunpoint while leaving stadium after Serie A match
    AP
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Eze equaliser gives Crystal Palace 1-1 draw against Chelsea
    Reuters
  3. World football wrap: Erling Haaland continues goalscoring onslaught; Kylian Mbappe awaits first league goal
    Aneesh Dey
  4. Ligue 1 2024-25: Greenwood scores twice in one minute in win for French leader Marseille
    AP
  5. Serie A 2024-25: AC Milan still winless after 2-2 draw against Lazio
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Manchester United vs Liverpool score: MUN 0-3 LIV; Mo Salah extends lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. Newcastle vs Tottenham: Isak nets winner as Magpies rule the roost against Spurs in Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 4 Live Updates: Rakesh Kumar through to semis; Nitesh enters final; Bhavinaben, Nithya, Manisha enter semis; latest results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  4. Napoli winger David Neres robbed at gunpoint while leaving stadium after Serie A match
    AP
  5. ENG vs SL: England clinches series against Sri Lanka as Atkinson stars in victory at Lord’s
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment