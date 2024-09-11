Southgate open to future ‘outside football’

Former England manager Gareth Southgate said on Wednesday he is in no rush to return to management and could even step away from football for his next job.

Southgate resigned as boss of the Three Lions in July, ending an eight-year reign, shortly after a defeat by Spain in the final of Euro 2024.

The 54-year-old has been linked as a potential successor to under-fire Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag but he shot down the possibility of a quick return to the dugout.

“People know I need to get some energy back and enjoy my life. I’m not going to rush anything and need to make good decisions,” Southgate told Sky News.

“I’ve got lots of opportunities. I’m open-minded to what is next in or outside football. I’ll take some time, refresh and recharge and go from there.”

England interim manager Lee Carsley has made a bright start to his attempt to earn the job on a permanent basis with victories over the Republic of Ireland and Finland in the Nations League.

Southgate said the freshness brought about by a new coaching staff and a collection of new players justified his decision to step away.

But he said his time in charge had put England “back on the map” at major international tournaments.

Under Southgate, England also reached the final of Euro 2020, the 2018 World Cup semifinals and the last eight of the 2022 World Cup.

However, it fell short of ending its long wait for a first major tournament triumph since lifting the 1966 World Cup on home soil.

“We raised expectations and we needed to put English football back on the map and we’re now consistently at the top table,” added Southgate, himself a former England centre-back.

“It was the right time for change. You see now the hope that change can bring. I’m content with that. Eight years is a long time and I’m looking forward to different challenges ahead -- and enjoying the rest.

“I had an incredible eight-year journey. It was a privilege to work with brilliant players. We wanted to do that final piece, we achieved so much and it would have been perfection to win the final. I’m sure the team will go on to be successful.”