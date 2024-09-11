MagazineBuy Print

French league proposes mediation in Mbappe-PSG salary row

Mbappe claims PSG owes him 55 million euros ($60.6m) which the Parisians say the 25-year-old had agreed to waive in August 2023.

Published : Sep 11, 2024 19:34 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AFP
File Photo: Mbappe in action for PSG last season.
File Photo: Mbappe in action for PSG last season. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: Mbappe in action for PSG last season. | Photo Credit: AP

The French football league (LFP) has offered to act as a mediator between Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain in their dispute over unpaid wages and bonuses for the striker, the club announced on Wednesday.

Mbappe claims PSG owes him 55 million euros ($60.6m) which the Parisians say the 25-year-old had agreed to waive in August 2023.

The France captain has demanded the figure which includes his signing bonus which he was expecting to receive in February, his three final months of salary as well as an “ethical bonus” covering the period.

Lawyers representing the two parties met early on Wednesday after Mbappe, who joined Real Madrid this summer, had referred his case to the LFP’s legal committee.

The league then made the proposition to mediate.

“Paris Saint-Germain is very pleased with today’s two-hour hearing before the commission,” PSG said.

“The club recalled that the player has made clear repeated public and private commitments that must be respected, having been afforded unprecedented benefits by the Club over seven fantastic years in Paris.

ALSO READ | North London Derby 2024: Arsenal to wear away kit at Spurs over colour clash

“In the light of the club’s oral and documented arguments, the commission insisted on mediation between the parties, which Paris Saint-Germain has been seeking for many months.

“The commission has now invited the player to consider the mediation process,” they added.

