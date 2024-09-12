MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin says, Gio Reyna out for ‘a few weeks’ with groin injury

Reyna was hurt last week in Kansas City, Kansas, and returned to Germany, missing a 2-1 loss to Canada and a 1-1 draw with New Zealand in a pair of friendlies.

Published : Sep 12, 2024 10:53 IST , Dortmund - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: United States’ Gio Reyna in action.
FILE PHOTO: United States’ Gio Reyna in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: United States’ Gio Reyna in action. | Photo Credit: AP

American forward Gio Reyna will miss several weeks with Borussia Dortmund after straining his left groin while training with the U.S national team.

Reyna was hurt last week in Kansas City, Kansas, and returned to Germany, missing a 2-1 loss to Canada and a 1-1 draw with New Zealand in a pair of friendlies.

Reyna is not training with Dortmund ahead of a game Friday against Heidenheim.

ALSO READ | Argentina goalkeeper Martinez under fire for hitting TV cameraman after loss to Colombia

“That will unfortunately take a few weeks,” Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin said Wednesday of Reyna’s return.

Reyna played just 280 league minutes for Dortmund in the first half of last season and 235 for Nottingham Forest following a Jan. 31 loan. He played just 10 minutes during Dortmund’s first two Bundesliga games this season.

Reyna, 21, is a son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna.

Related Topics

Borussia Dortmund /

Gio Reyna /

Nuri Sahin /

Nottingham Forest /

Bundesliga 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy 2024: Ishan Kishan joins India-C’s XI, while captain Ruturaj Gaikwad retires hurt
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  2. Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 1: India A 93/5, Parag out vs India D; India C 97/2 vs India B
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ronaldo criticises Ten Hag, says attitude ‘too negative’ for Manchester United
    AFP
  4. Lyon president and co-owner of Crystal Palace says he has 90% chance of buying Everton
    AFP
  5. UCI WCC director Landry advises Indian cycling to shift gears towards BMX
    Sahil Mathur
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin says, Gio Reyna out for ‘a few weeks’ with groin injury
    AP
  2. Bundesliga result: Kane and Muller lift Bayern to 2-0 home win over Freiburg
    Reuters
  3. Bundesliga 2024-25: RB Leipzig ends Bayer Leverkusen’s unbeaten run after 3-2 comeback win
    Reuters
  4. Bundesliga 2024-25: Leverkusen signs Mukiele from PSG on loan
    AFP
  5. Bundesliga 2024/25: New boss Kompany hails Bayern’s mentality after comeback win at Wolfsburg
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy 2024: Ishan Kishan joins India-C’s XI, while captain Ruturaj Gaikwad retires hurt
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  2. Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 1: India A 93/5, Parag out vs India D; India C 97/2 vs India B
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ronaldo criticises Ten Hag, says attitude ‘too negative’ for Manchester United
    AFP
  4. Lyon president and co-owner of Crystal Palace says he has 90% chance of buying Everton
    AFP
  5. UCI WCC director Landry advises Indian cycling to shift gears towards BMX
    Sahil Mathur
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment