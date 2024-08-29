MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bundesliga 2024-25: Leverkusen signs Mukiele from PSG on loan

Bundesliga 2024-25: Mukiele arrives as a replacement for centre-back Odilon Kossounou, who has moved to Europa League winners Atalanta.

Published : Aug 29, 2024 10:54 IST , Berlin - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Former Paris Saint-Germain’s defender Nordi Mukiele.
FILE PHOTO: Former Paris Saint-Germain’s defender Nordi Mukiele. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Former Paris Saint-Germain’s defender Nordi Mukiele. | Photo Credit: AFP

German champions Bayer Leverkusen have signed Paris Saint-Germain defender Nordi Mukiele on loan until the end of the season, the Bundesliga club announced on Wednesday.

German media reports Leverkusen do not have an option to buy at the end of the loan period.

Mukiele arrives as a replacement for centre-back Odilon Kossounou, who has moved to Europa League winners Atalanta.

The defender is looking for more playing time, having only started nine Ligue 1 matches in the previous season for the French champions.

The 26-year-old France defender has experience in the Bundesliga, having spent four years at RB Leipzig before his move to PSG in 2022.

“For me it’s an incredible thing to come back to Germany -- and to join the German champions,” Mukiele said in a statement.

Mukiele played exactly 100 Bundesliga games for Leipzig, scoring eight goals, and could face his former side when the two clash in Leverkusen on Saturday.

Germany’s transfer window closes at 8pm on Friday.

Related Topics

Bundesliga /

Bundesliga 2024-25 /

Bayer Leverkusen /

Nordi Mukiele

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bundesliga 2024-25: Leverkusen signs Mukiele from PSG on loan
    AFP
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE updates, Day 1: Indians in action, latest scores, results, Yathiraj-Kohli to start with badminton
    Team Sportstar
  3. US Open 2024: Tiafoe and Keys lead home charge into third round
    Reuters
  4. US Open 2024: Azarenka battles through migraine under harsh lights to reach third round
    Reuters
  5. All you need to know about significance of National Sports Day & Major Dhyan Chand
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Bundesliga 2024-25: Leverkusen signs Mukiele from PSG on loan
    AFP
  2. Bundesliga 2024/25: New boss Kompany hails Bayern’s mentality after comeback win at Wolfsburg
    Reuters
  3. Bundesliga 2024-25: Kane turns provider to help Bayern win at Wolfsburg on Kompany’s league debut
    AFP
  4. Bundesliga 2024/25: Gittens gets Dortmund off to a winning start in Bundesliga with 2-0 win over Frankfurt
    AP
  5. Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund fans protest club’s deal with arms manufacturer
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bundesliga 2024-25: Leverkusen signs Mukiele from PSG on loan
    AFP
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE updates, Day 1: Indians in action, latest scores, results, Yathiraj-Kohli to start with badminton
    Team Sportstar
  3. US Open 2024: Tiafoe and Keys lead home charge into third round
    Reuters
  4. US Open 2024: Azarenka battles through migraine under harsh lights to reach third round
    Reuters
  5. All you need to know about significance of National Sports Day & Major Dhyan Chand
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment