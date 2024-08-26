MagazineBuy Print

Bundesliga 2024/25: New boss Kompany hails Bayern’s mentality after comeback win at Wolfsburg

An 82nd-minute goal by Serge Gnabry secured the German champion a 3-2 win at Wolfsburg and handed Kompany, who replaced Thomas Tuchel, a winning start in the Bundesliga.

Published : Aug 26, 2024 09:30 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany reacts after side team’s match against Wolfsburg.
Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany reacts after side team’s match against Wolfsburg. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany reacts after side team’s match against Wolfsburg. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

New Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany praised his side’s mentality after it came from behind to beat VfL Wolfsburg in its Bundesliga opener on Sunday.

An 82nd-minute goal by Serge Gnabry secured the German champion a 3-2 win at Wolfsburg and handed Kompany, who replaced Thomas Tuchel after their disappointing third-place finish last season, a winning start in the Bundesliga.

Bayern took the lead thanks to Jamal Musiala’s 19th-minute goal but gave away a penalty seconds into the second half which put the host ahead.

However, Gnabry and Harry Kane linked up to grab a late winner and seal all three points for Bayern.

“I enjoyed it, it was my first Bundesliga game as a coach,” Kompany, the former Burnley manager, said after the match.

“The first half was dominant, as it should be. We didn’t concede any chances. The second half wasn’t good at the beginning, we conceded two quick goals. The third point is that our mentality was right at the end, and that’s why we won the game.

“Mistakes happen, the important thing is how the team reacts. That took a while in the second half. Thomas Muller and Kingsley Coman came in with the right mentality and the tempo came back.

“At the end of the second half, we had a lot of courage to win the game. It wasn’t perfect, but we’ll keep going.”

Joshua Kimmich said Bayern’s reaction was good in the second half.

“It was extremely difficult, the pitch was very dry, so the game stalled at times. Perhaps it wasn’t always presentable. But in the end I’m happy that we won it. The mentality was right,” the German international said.

Related Topics

Bayern Munich /

Vincent Kompany /

Harry Kane /

Serge Gnabry /

Thomas Tuchel /

Thomas Muller /

Kingsley Coman /

Joshua Kimmich

