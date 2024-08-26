MagazineBuy Print

Serie A: Kvaratskhelia inspires Napoli to first win of the Conte era with 3-0 victory over Bologna

The Georgia player set up the first goal and scored the second to help his side move past the opening weekend 0-3 reverse to Verona.

Published : Aug 26, 2024 09:02 IST , MILAN - 2 MINS READ

AP
Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates scoring his team’s second goal.
Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates scoring his team’s second goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates scoring his team's second goal.

Antonio Conte has Khvicha Kvaratskhelia back to his brilliant best and Napoli back to winning ways.

Kvaratskhelia set up one goal and scored the second as Napoli beat Bologna 3-0 in Serie A on Sunday for the first win of the Conte era.

Conte became Napoli’s fifth coach in little more than a year when he was hired in June but his new team crumbled 3-0 at Hellas Verona in his first match back in Serie A. Napoli also lost Kvaratskhelia to a minor head injury in that match but the Georgia winger was back on Sunday — despite also having just returned from his home country after his wife gave birth to their first child this week.

It was a different Napoli right from the start and Giacomo Raspadori almost scored in the opening minute.

Kvaratskhelia hit the crossbar shortly before halftime with a looping header from the tightest of angles but Napoli didn’t have to wait much longer for the first goal under Conte.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo started the move in first-half stoppages, cutting inside from the right before passing to Kvaratskhelia, who played him a superb ball back, dinking it over the Bologna defense for Di Lorenzo to sweep into the far side of the net.

And Kvaratskhelia got on the scoresheet himself in the 75th, racing downfield from just inside the Bologna half and firing into the bottom left corner from the edge of the area, with the help of a slight deflection.

Kvaratskhelia also had a hand in the third, in stoppage time. as he threaded the ball through to new signing David Neres, who rolled it across for Giovanni Simeone to slot past Łukasz Skorupski.

Atalanta and Roma both fell to shock defeats. Atalanta, which was one of only four sides to win on the opening weekend, had a penalty saved and hit the woodwork twice in a 2-1 loss at Torino.

Summer signing Mateo Retegui headed Atalanta into the lead in the 26th minute but Che Adams set up Ivan Ilic for the equalizer five minutes later and scored himself at the start of the second half.

Retegui and Charles De Ketelaere saw efforts come off the bar and Atalanta had an even better chance to level in stoppage time when it was awarded a penalty for a foul by Valentino Lazaro on Atalanta teenager Federico Cassa.

Mario Pasalic stepped up but saw his spot kick saved by Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic

Roma lost 2-1 at home to Empoli. Fiorentina was jeered off the field after a drab 0-0 draw at home to newly promoted Venezia.

