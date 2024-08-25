Premier League: Liverpool breezes past Brentford as Slot makes it two-in-two for Reds

Arne Slot’s comfortable start to life as Liverpool manager continued when his new side strolled to a 2-0 victory over Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Liverpool dominated early on, scoring a fine opening goal on the counter attack when Luis Diaz arrowed his first of the season into the top corner with 13 minutes on the clock.

ALSO READ: Madueke hits hat-trick as Chelsea thrashes Wolves 6-2 in Premier League 2024-25

Brentford responded well, going close with two short-range headers either side of halftime, but Mohamed Salah ended the visitors’ hopes of taking anything from their trip to Anfield with a second goal 20 minutes from time.

Dutchman Slot now has two 2-0 wins from two games as he undertakes the difficult task of replacing Juergen Klopp as Liverpool boss, with a testing trip to Manchester United up next.