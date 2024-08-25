MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Liverpool breezes past Brentford as Slot makes it two-in-two for Reds

Liverpool dominated early on, scoring a fine opening goal on the counter attack when Luis Diaz arrowed his first of the season into the top corner with 13 minutes on the clock.

Published : Aug 25, 2024 23:13 IST , Liverpool, England - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scores the second goal for the Reds, against Brentford in the Premier League.
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scores the second goal for the Reds, against Brentford in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scores the second goal for the Reds, against Brentford in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Arne Slot’s comfortable start to life as Liverpool manager continued when his new side strolled to a 2-0 victory over Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Liverpool dominated early on, scoring a fine opening goal on the counter attack when Luis Diaz arrowed his first of the season into the top corner with 13 minutes on the clock.

ALSO READ: Madueke hits hat-trick as Chelsea thrashes Wolves 6-2 in Premier League 2024-25

Brentford responded well, going close with two short-range headers either side of halftime, but Mohamed Salah ended the visitors’ hopes of taking anything from their trip to Anfield with a second goal 20 minutes from time.

Dutchman Slot now has two 2-0 wins from two games as he undertakes the difficult task of replacing Juergen Klopp as Liverpool boss, with a testing trip to Manchester United up next.

Related Topics

Liverpool /

Brentford /

Premier League 2024-25 /

Luis Diaz /

Mohamed Salah

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Liverpool breezes past Brentford as Slot makes it two-in-two for Reds
    Reuters
  2. RMA 3-0 RVA Highlights: Endrick rounds off comfortable win for Real Madrid against Real Valladolid; La Liga updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Liverpool vs Brentford Highlights: LIV 2-0 BRE, Salah, Diaz scores for Reds in Premier League win
    Team Sportstar
  4. La Liga: Valverde, Endrick score in Real Madrid’s dour win over Valladolid
    Reuters
  5. Armand Duplantis breaks World Record for tenth time at Silesia Diamond League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Liverpool breezes past Brentford as Slot makes it two-in-two for Reds
    Reuters
  2. Bournemouth vs Newcastle, Premier League 2024-25: Gordon’s late strike dampens Bournemouth celebrations
    Reuters
  3. WOL vs CHE, Premier League 2024-25: Madueke hits hat-trick as Chelsea thrashes Wolves 6-2
    Reuters
  4. List of Premier League hat-tricks record: Where does Haaland stand?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Why is Wolves vs Chelsea Premier League match not being shown in the UK?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Liverpool breezes past Brentford as Slot makes it two-in-two for Reds
    Reuters
  2. RMA 3-0 RVA Highlights: Endrick rounds off comfortable win for Real Madrid against Real Valladolid; La Liga updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Liverpool vs Brentford Highlights: LIV 2-0 BRE, Salah, Diaz scores for Reds in Premier League win
    Team Sportstar
  4. La Liga: Valverde, Endrick score in Real Madrid’s dour win over Valladolid
    Reuters
  5. Armand Duplantis breaks World Record for tenth time at Silesia Diamond League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment