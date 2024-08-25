MagazineBuy Print

Thomas Muller makes club-record 474th Bundesliga appearance for Bayern Munich

Thomas Müller made his 474th appearance for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga breaking the record of goalkeeping great Sepp Maier.

Published : Aug 25, 2024 22:10 IST , Wolfsburg - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller is into his 17th season with the club.
Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller is into his 17th season with the club. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller is into his 17th season with the club. | Photo Credit: Reuters

German veteran Thomas Müller has set a Bayern Munich club record for Bundesliga appearances.

The 34-year-old Müller made his 474th league appearance for Bayern on Sunday, going on as a substitute in the second half of Bayern’s 3-2 win at Wolfsburg.

He was involved straight away as Bayern equalised through an own goal, then helped in the buildup as Serge Gnabry scored a late winner.

Muller had previously shared the club record of 473 with goalkeeping great Sepp Maier.

READ | Kane helps Bayern to win at Wolfsburg on Kompany debut

Müller, who retired from international football after the European Championship, joined Bayern in 2000 at the age of 10. He made his Bundesliga debut under coach Jürgen Klinsmann as a late substitute for Miroslav Klose on the first day of the 2008-09 season in a 2-2 draw at home to Hamburger SV.

Müller also holds the record for the most Bundesliga titles - no other player has won 12.

Eintracht Frankfurt defender Karl-Heinz “Charly” Körbel has the record for Bundesliga appearances at 602 between 1972 and 1991.

