Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich LIVE score: WOB 0-1 FCB, Musiala gives the Bavarians the lead; Bundesliga updates

last season's third-placed side in Bayern Munich kicks off the new season against Wolfsburg at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg on Sunday.

When and where will the Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich kickoff?

The Bundesliga 2024-25 match between Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich will kickoff at 7pm IST at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg on Sunday.

Where to watch the Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich match LIVE?

In India, the match between Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network and live streamed on the SonyLIV platform.

In Germany, the Bundesliga is shown on the following official broadcasters: Sky Deutschland, WOW, DAZN, Sport1, Sat.1.