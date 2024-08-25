MagazineBuy Print

Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich LIVE score: WOB 0-1 FCB, Musiala gives the Bavarians the lead; Bundesliga updates

WOB vs FCB: Catch all the LIVE updates from Wolfsburg’s match against Bayern Munich in Bundesliga at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg.

Updated : Aug 25, 2024 19:21 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Bayern Munich's Harry Kane (9) a celebrates after a DFB Cup first round soccer match against Ulm, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in Ulm, Germany. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)
Bayern Munich's Harry Kane (9) a celebrates after a DFB Cup first round soccer match against Ulm, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in Ulm, Germany. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP) | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane (9) a celebrates after a DFB Cup first round soccer match against Ulm, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in Ulm, Germany. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP) | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Bundesliga as last season’s third-placed side in Bayern Munich kicks off the new season against Wolfsburg at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg on Sunday.

LIVE UPDATES

STARTING XIs
Wolfsburg: Grabara, Fischer, Bornauw, Zesiger, Tomas, Kaminski, Majer, Baku, Arnold, Svanberg, Wimmer
Bayern Munich: Neuer, Upamecano, Minjae, Kimmich, Gnabry, Kane, Olise, Davies, Boey, Musiala, Pavlovic
When and where will the Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich kickoff?
The Bundesliga 2024-25 match between Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich will kickoff at 7pm IST at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg on Sunday.
Where to watch the Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich match LIVE?
In India, the match between Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network and live streamed on the SonyLIV platform.
In Germany, the Bundesliga is shown on the following official broadcasters: Sky Deutschland, WOW, DAZN, Sport1, Sat.1.

