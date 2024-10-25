MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tottenham teen Moore compared to Neymar after Europa League starring role

Making just his second start for the first team, 17-year-old Moore shone playing down the left wing, regularly leaving AZ defenders floundering.

Published : Oct 25, 2024 11:30 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Tottenham Hotspur’s Mikey Moore in action with AZ Alkmaar’s Seiya Maikuma.
Tottenham Hotspur’s Mikey Moore in action with AZ Alkmaar’s Seiya Maikuma. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Tottenham Hotspur’s Mikey Moore in action with AZ Alkmaar’s Seiya Maikuma. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Tottenham teenager Mikey Moore was compared to Brazilian ace Neymar after a standout role in the 1-0 win over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday with Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou admitting it will difficult to “keep the lid” on expectations.

Making just his second start for the first team, 17-year-old Moore shone playing down the left wing, regularly leaving AZ defenders floundering.

“From minute 45 to 65, I thought we had Neymar on the left wing! He was brilliant,” Tottenham skipper James Maddison told TNT Sports as he compared his teammate to Neymar, the world’s most expensive footballer when he moved to PSG from Barcelona for 222 million euros in 2017.

“Demanded the ball, fearless. That young fearless mentality, you never want to take that away from him,” added Maddison.

ALSO READ | Spurs march on with 1-0 win against AZ Alkmaar; Lazio, Anderlecht extend unbeaten streak

“He’s a lovely boy, takes on information and he has got bags of ability. So, I will be there as an older player, hopefully with some wise words, to help him along the way. He has all the ability. It is about knuckling down and keep working hard which he does to be fair to him.”

Postecoglou admitted he faces a challenge to rein in anticipation of what Moore can deliver for the London club. “It’s pretty hard for me to keep a lid on it now ain’t it? He was exciting. There is no point denying it,” said the manager.

“I love the way Mikey is taking it all in his stride, he works hard every day. He wants to develop, he understands that this is a journey.”

However, Postecoglou cautioned: “We have to be really careful about how we use him and when we use him, that is the key for us, particularly in these early stages.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Tottenham Hotspur /

Europa League 2024-25 /

Ange Postecoglou /

Neymar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Santner removes Sarfaraz, Ashwin, registers best-ever figures; New Zealand 259 all out v India
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tottenham teen Moore compared to Neymar after Europa League starring role
    AFP
  3. Former Morocco international Barrada dies at 35
    AFP
  4. PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score: Pakistan 105/4, trails England by 162 runs; Masood falls for 26
    Team Sportstar
  5. India A vs Afghanistan A, LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup semifinal match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Tottenham teen Moore compared to Neymar after Europa League starring role
    AFP
  2. Former Morocco international Barrada dies at 35
    AFP
  3. UEFA Conference League: Felix ends goal drought with brace for Chelsea, TNS makes history
    AFP
  4. Europa League: Ten Hag bemoans United’s lack of ‘killing’ instinct
    AFP
  5. Europa League: Fenerbahce coach Mourinho up to old tricks in Man Utd draw
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Santner removes Sarfaraz, Ashwin, registers best-ever figures; New Zealand 259 all out v India
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tottenham teen Moore compared to Neymar after Europa League starring role
    AFP
  3. Former Morocco international Barrada dies at 35
    AFP
  4. PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score: Pakistan 105/4, trails England by 162 runs; Masood falls for 26
    Team Sportstar
  5. India A vs Afghanistan A, LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup semifinal match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment