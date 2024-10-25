MagazineBuy Print

Europa League: Ten Hag bemoans United’s lack of ‘killing’ instinct

A point leaves United languishing in 21st spot in the 36-team table and they have now gone a full calendar year without winning a European game.

Published : Oct 25, 2024 09:24 IST , Paris - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag during the Europa League match between Fenerbahce and Manchester United.
Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag during the Europa League match between Fenerbahce and Manchester United. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag during the Europa League match between Fenerbahce and Manchester United. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag admitted his team lacked a “killing” instinct in their Europa League 1-1 draw at Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce on Thursday.

Ten Hag was disappointed with the result, with his side having now won only one of their last 11 matches in European competitions.

“Of course when you are taking the lead, it (drawing) shouldn’t happen, we had chances to make a second goal. Disappointed not to win,” he said.

“Fenerbahce are a very good club, with very good fans and some good players. It would be a very good final. We should keep the ball better in the first half.

“They are a good team with a good manager. It is not a bad point. But we want to win. We want to win every game.”

ALSO READ | Fenerbahce coach Mourinho up to old tricks in Man Utd draw

Joshua Zirkzee teed up Christian Eriksen to blast United ahead after 15 minutes from the edge of the area in Istanbul. United goalkeeper Andre Onana made a superb double save to protect their lead at half-time.

It was wiped out, however, within four minutes of the restart as sloppy defending allowed En-Nesyri to head in Allan Saint-Maximin’s inviting cross.

A point leaves United languishing in 21st spot in the 36-team table and they have now gone a full calendar year without winning a European game.

“We have to win and we get again in the position to win, but we have to be killing (the opponent off) more,” said ten Hag. “We let the opponent get away with the point.”

With inputs from Reuters

Related Topics

Erik ten Hag /

Europa League 2024-25 /

Manchester United /

Fenerbahce

