Argentina goalkeeper Martinez under fire for hitting TV cameraman after loss to Colombia

Jhonny Jackson told Colombian media he approached Martinez after the final whistle in Barranquilla on Tuesday, when the Argentine allegedly slapped him.

Published : Sep 12, 2024 07:54 IST , BOGOTA - 2 MINS READ

AP
Emiliano Martinez of Argentina warms up prior to the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Colombia and Argentina. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
A TV cameraman said Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez “slapped me” after Colombia’s 2-1 win in a World Cup qualifying match.

Jhonny Jackson told Colombian media he approached Martinez after the final whistle in Barranquilla on Tuesday as the goalkeeper greeted another player. Footage he captured shows the World Cup winner who Argentines know as Dibu hitting the camera, which quickly shakes to the ground after the impact.

“Out of the blue he slapped me,” Jackson told RCN Deportes on Wednesday. “I felt angry, very angry. I was working, just like he was. He was playing and I was shooting with my camera.”

He also sent a message to Martínez: “Dibu, my brother, how are you? I am Jhonny Jackson, the cameraman you assaulted in the match against Colombia. I wanted to tell you it is all good, my brother. Everyone has lost a match in their life. This defeat clearly meant a lot to you. But look ahead, Dibu.”

Jackson works for a company that delivers footage to channels Caracol Television and RCN Deportes.

Footballers have been suspended from games in similar situations, and that is what Colombia’s association of sports journalists — known as ACORD — wants FIFA to do. Its president Faiver Hoyos Hernandez said in a statement that Martínez attacked freedom of expression.

“As the journalistic authority in this country, ACORD wants FIFA to produce an exemplary sanction against Mr. Emiliano Dibu Martínez, who is no role model for new generations,” the statement said.

Martínez and South American soccer body CONMEBOL did not make comments.

Argentina leads the South American World Cup qualifying with 18 points after eight matches, two points ahead of Colombia. All teams have two more qualifying matches next month. The top six teams will get automatic spots at the 2026 World Cup.

