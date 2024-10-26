MagazineBuy Print

Germany beats England 4-3 in women’s friendly on road to Euro 2025

While England was victorious the last time the two teams met at Wembley, Germany dominated the first 30 minutes on Friday as the visitor romped to a 3-0 lead.

Published : Oct 26, 2024 08:02 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Germany's Sophia Kleinherne, left, and England's Jessica Naz during the women's international friendly soccer match between England and Germany.
Germany’s Sophia Kleinherne, left, and England’s Jessica Naz during the women’s international friendly soccer match between England and Germany. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Germany’s Sophia Kleinherne, left, and England’s Jessica Naz during the women’s international friendly soccer match between England and Germany. | Photo Credit: AP

Germany secured a well-deserved 4-3 win over England in an error-strewn women’s soccer friendly at Wembley on Friday, earning a winning start for new manager Christian Wuck.

While England was victorious the previous time the two teams met at Wembley — a 2-1 win in the Euro 2022 final — Germany dominated the first 30 minutes on Friday as the visitor romped to a 3-0 lead in a nightmare start for the Lionesses.

Captain Giulia Gwinn scored twice inside the first 11 minutes for the Paris Olympic bronze medallists, the first from the penalty spot in the fourth minute and the second when she took advantage of England’s shambolic defending to score.

Klara Buhl netted Germany’s third in the 29th minute.

Georgia Stanway single-handedly got the home side back in the game with a three-minute brace, converting a penalty in the 33rd minute and then pouncing on a pass from Beth Mead over German keeper Ann-Katrin Berger.

ALSO READ | Roberto Mancini leaves Saudi Arabia national team after termination of contract

Germany was the far better side after the break, slicing through England’s chaotic defence and peppering keeper Hannah Hampton with shots. It was the first time in manager Sarina Wiegman’s tenure as England boss the squad conceded four goals.

“Absolutely (there is work to do),” Weigman told ITV Sports. “That’s why we play these games. It’s top, top-level games. We’re being challenged. And that’s what we want because we want to see where we are now, we want to get as much information as possible.

“That’s what we really need moving forward in our preparation for the Euros.”

Germany’s Sara Dabritz converted from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute, but England pulled one back nine minutes later when Berger mishandled the ball on a free kick and Lucy Bronze was there to smash it in.

Both Germany and England have already clinched their berths for Euro 2025.

England have two more home friendlies before the end of the year, against South Africa in Coventry on Tuesday and Olympic champions United States at Wembley on November 30. 

