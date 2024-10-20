MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool passes Chelsea test with Jones winner

Mohamed Salah’s 29th-minute penalty put the hosts in front against the run of play but Chelsea levelled after the break as Nicolas Jackson was played through to score.

Published : Oct 20, 2024 23:18 IST , LIVERPOOL - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Curtis Jones (l) of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team’s second goal against Chelsea.
Curtis Jones (l) of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team’s second goal against Chelsea. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Curtis Jones (l) of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team’s second goal against Chelsea. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Curtis Jones struck Liverpool’s winner in a 2-1 victory over Chelsea at Anfield to keep Arne Slot’s side top of the Premier League table on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah’s 29th-minute penalty put the hosts in front against the run of play but Chelsea levelled after the break as Nicolas Jackson was played through to score.

Chelsea was not level for long though as midfielder Jones got on the end of Salah’s low cross to beat visiting keeper Robert Sanchez from close range.

ALSO READ | John Stones scores in stoppage time to help Manchester City beat Wolves 2-1

It was never comfortable for Liverpool against a Chelsea side which had more goal attempts but they passed their biggest test of the Premier League season so far.

It has 21 points from eight games, one more than second-placed Manchester City which beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 earlier. Chelsea stayed in sixth place with 14 points.

Related Topics

Liverpool /

Chelsea /

Premier League 2024-25 /

Curtis Jones /

Manchester City /

Mohamed Salah

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool passes Chelsea test with Jones winner
    Reuters
  2. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Hall of famer Neetu defends Harmanpreet; Successful teams outside Big Three please Cook
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Mohammedan Sporting vs Kerala Blasters paused due to crowd violence in ISL 2024-25
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indrajith, the crisis man of Tamil Nadu, gets maiden India A call-up for Australia tour
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. The Kiwis take flight in the desert!
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool passes Chelsea test with Jones winner
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2024-25: John Stones scores in stoppage time to help Manchester City beat Wolves 2-1
    Reuters
  3. LIV 2-1 CHE Highlights, Premier League 2024-25: Salah, Jones score as Liverpool holds off Chelsea
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wolves vs Manchester City Highlights, PL 2024-25: WOL 1-2 MCI, Stones nets winner in crunch Premier League clash
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: Man Utd boss Ten Hag says Brentford win no more important than any other
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool passes Chelsea test with Jones winner
    Reuters
  2. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Hall of famer Neetu defends Harmanpreet; Successful teams outside Big Three please Cook
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Mohammedan Sporting vs Kerala Blasters paused due to crowd violence in ISL 2024-25
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indrajith, the crisis man of Tamil Nadu, gets maiden India A call-up for Australia tour
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. The Kiwis take flight in the desert!
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment