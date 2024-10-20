MagazineBuy Print

Live

Wolves vs Manchester City Live Score, PL 2024-25: WOL 1-1 MCI, Premier League Updates; Gvardiol nets equaliser

WOL v MCI: Live coverage of the Premier League 2024-25 clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. and Manchester City from the Molineux Stadium on Sunday. 

Updated : Oct 20, 2024 20:06 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester City’s Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol (m) celebrates scoring.
Manchester City’s Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol (m) celebrates scoring. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol (m) celebrates scoring. | Photo Credit: AFP

Catch Sportstar’s live coverage of the Premier League 2024-25 clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. and Manchester City from the Molineux Stadium on Sunday.  

LIVE SCORE

LINEUPS

Manchester City

Wolves

