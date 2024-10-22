MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2024-25: Anthony Gordon signs long-term deal with Newcastle United

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said he was delighted Gordon had committed his future to the club and added that he had a special connection with Newcastle supporters.

Published : Oct 22, 2024 23:03 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Anthony Gordon scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists in 74 appearances for Newcastle United.
Anthony Gordon scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists in 74 appearances for Newcastle United. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Anthony Gordon scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists in 74 appearances for Newcastle United. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon has signed a long-term contract extension, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old had been linked with a move to Liverpool in the close season but will remain at St James’ Park. Gordon joined Newcastle from Everton in January last year for around 45 million pounds (USD 58.38 million).

Newcastle did not disclose the length of the new deal but called it “long-term” in a club statement. “I just think the club’s in a great place,” Gordon told the club website.

“Since the takeover it’s just been up and up. Me and the gaffer (manager Eddie Howe) are a perfect match in terms of style of play. I love it here.

“The team is very suited to me - and I’m here to win a trophy. The short story is we need to win a trophy... To be part of that team who finally does it is a massive goal of mine.”

Howe said he was delighted Gordon had committed his future to the club and added that he had a special connection with Newcastle supporters.

“Our staff have done a tremendous job in nurturing his talent and evolving his game, and Anthony deserves so much credit for his commitment to pushing himself to be better and to achieve every day,” Newcastle United sporting director Paul Mitchell said.

Gordon scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists in 74 appearances for the Magpies. He also made his England debut in March in a friendly against Brazil and has since earned seven caps.

