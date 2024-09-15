MagazineBuy Print

Davis Cup 2024: Shapovalov sends Canada into finals, beats Britain’s Dan Evans

Back in 2017 Shapovalov’s wild hitting of a ball in frustration hit the umpire leading to him being defaulted and Britain awarded the tie as a result 3-2.

Published : Sep 15, 2024 21:40 IST , Paris - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Canada’s Denis Shapovalov celebrates winning against Britain’s Daniel Evans in Davis Cup.
Canada's Denis Shapovalov celebrates winning against Britain's Daniel Evans in Davis Cup. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov celebrates winning against Britain’s Daniel Evans in Davis Cup. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Denis Shapovalov let out a roar of delight as he sealed 2022 champions Canada’s place in this year’s Davis Cup finals on Sunday beating Britain’s Dan Evans 6-0, 7-5 -- redemption for the last time he faced the same opponents.

Back in 2017 Shapovalov’s wild hitting of a ball in frustration hit the umpire leading to him being defaulted and Britain awarded the tie as a result 3-2.

The 25-year-old made no such slip-up on Sunday as he won the opening rubber and ensured the Canadians and not Britain would be joining Argentina as the two countries to progress from the group in Manchester, England.

Those two countries join Australia, Spain, United States, Germany and defending champions Italy in the finals which take place in Malaga, Spain, from November 19-24.

The one place that remains is between the Netherlands and Brazil, the latter must hope the Italians beat the Dutch 3-0 in their tie in Bologna on Sunday.

ALSO READ | Davis Cup 2024: Ramkumar-Balaji pair lose as India suffers 4-0 defeat against Sweden

Britain had already faced a mighty task as they had to beat a strong Canada team -- it also includes Felix Auger-Aliassime -- 3-0.

The Israel-born Shapovalov, who has slipped to 100 in the world having once been as high as 10th, admitted having cruised through the first set it was tough to keep the momentum going.

“Very happy to get the win, he’s a tricky opponent and he fights so well,” said Shapovalov.

“He was clawing his way back in the second set. I haven’t played a cleaner first set than that in my life so super happy to get the win.

“Sometimes 6-0 is the worst lead in tennis.

“You can’t improve from that first set. It’s tough to keep the momentum going and keep the focus up.”

