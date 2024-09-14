MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Davis Cup Finals group stage: USA, without Fritz, Tiafoe beats Germany to continue winning run

USA, the 32-time winner fielded a second-string side but still had plenty of firepower to beat Germany and complete a third straight win, taking it to the top of Group C.

Published : Sep 14, 2024 17:45 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Brandon Nakashima gave the Americans an unassailable 2-0 lead by comfortably beating Maximilian Martererin in the second singles match of the day.
Brandon Nakashima gave the Americans an unassailable 2-0 lead by comfortably beating Maximilian Martererin in the second singles match of the day. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Brandon Nakashima gave the Americans an unassailable 2-0 lead by comfortably beating Maximilian Martererin in the second singles match of the day. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A second-string United States extended its Davis Cup winning run by dismantling Germany to top Group C in Zhuhai on Saturday after both countries secured their spots in the quarterfinals of the premier men’s team competition.

The 32-time winner was without big names like U.S. Open runner-up Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe for their Finals group stage campaign this week but still had plenty of firepower to down Germany and complete a third straight win.

Brandon Nakashima gave the Americans an unassailable 2-0 lead by comfortably beating Maximilian Marterer 6-4, 6-2 in the second singles match of the day before the doubles action.

“It’s been unbelievable this whole week. It’s special to be part of this team,” said Nakashima, who sealed his third victory in his debut campaign to stay perfect.

“To represent the country has always been a dream of mine since I started playing tennis, so I’m super happy that I was able to get three wins on the board for the team.”

ALSO READ | India vs Sweden, Davis Cup: Balaji to play Ymer, Ramkumar faces Borg in singles rubbers on Day 1

World No. 309 Reilly Opelka, back on the circuit after hip and wrist surgeries, saved three matchpoints and cranked up his serve when it mattered to beat debutant Henri Squire 6-7(4), 7-6(9), 6-3 earlier in the day.

The top two countries from four groups based in different cities will go through to the Final eight knockout stage to be held in Malaga in November.

Heavyweights Spain and Australia have also qualified along with the United States and Germany.

Belgium faces Brazil in Bologna later hoping to go through from Group A while the Czech Republic takes on France in Group B with neither team in the reckoning after losing both their matches in Valencia.

Finland, last year’s surprise semifinalists, meets Argentina in Manchester, needing a win to stay alive in Group D.

Related stories

Related Topics

Davis Cup /

United States /

Brandon Nakashima /

Taylor Fritz

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Davis Cup Finals group stage: USA, without Fritz, Tiafoe beats Germany to continue winning run
    Reuters
  2. LIVE Southampton vs Manchester United score: SOU 0-2 MUN; Rashford goal extends lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. Why has Real Madrid cancelled a K-pop concert at Santiago Bernabeu?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Will Anwar Ali play debut for East Bengal against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League?
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25 LIVE Score, Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: OFC 1-0 CFC, Mauricio scores from spot, Indian Super League updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Davis Cup Finals group stage: USA, without Fritz, Tiafoe beats Germany to continue winning run
    Reuters
  2. Swiatek to miss Korea Open due to fatigue, Pegula out with injury
    Reuters
  3. Former world No. 1 Osaka announces split with coach Fissette
    AFP
  4. India vs Sweden, Davis Cup: Balaji to play Ymer, Ramkumar faces Borg in singles rubbers on Day 1
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Davis Cup Finals 2024: USA, Spain advance to next round; Britain falters
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Davis Cup Finals group stage: USA, without Fritz, Tiafoe beats Germany to continue winning run
    Reuters
  2. LIVE Southampton vs Manchester United score: SOU 0-2 MUN; Rashford goal extends lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. Why has Real Madrid cancelled a K-pop concert at Santiago Bernabeu?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Will Anwar Ali play debut for East Bengal against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League?
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25 LIVE Score, Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: OFC 1-0 CFC, Mauricio scores from spot, Indian Super League updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment