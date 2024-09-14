MagazineBuy Print

Swiatek to miss Korea Open due to fatigue, Pegula out with injury

Poland’s Swiatek, who won the French Open in June and took bronze in the Paris Olympics before losing to Pegula in the U.S. Open’s quarterfinal, had also withdrawn from last month’s Canadian Open citing fatigue.

Published : Sep 14, 2024 13:43 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Iga Swiatek (POL) reaches for a forehand against Jessica Pegula (USA)(not pictured) on day ten of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament.
Iga Swiatek (POL) reaches for a forehand against Jessica Pegula (USA)(not pictured) on day ten of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Iga Swiatek (POL) reaches for a forehand against Jessica Pegula (USA)(not pictured) on day ten of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament. | Photo Credit: Reuters

World number one Iga Swiatek has pulled out of the Korea Open due to fatigue, tournament organisers told reporters on Friday.

Defending champion and U.S. Open finalist Jessica Pegula has also pulled out from the WTA 500 event in Seoul with a rib injury.

Poland’s Swiatek, who won the French Open in June and took bronze in the Paris Olympics before losing to Pegula in the U.S. Open’s quarterfinal, had also withdrawn from last month’s Canadian Open citing fatigue.

Former Wimbledon champion and world number four Elena Rybakina will also miss the Korea Open with a back injury, while U.S. Open semi-finalist Emma Navarro has pulled out due to a change of schedule.

Korea Open will take place between September 16-22.

