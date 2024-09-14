World number one Iga Swiatek has pulled out of the Korea Open due to fatigue, tournament organisers told reporters on Friday.
Defending champion and U.S. Open finalist Jessica Pegula has also pulled out from the WTA 500 event in Seoul with a rib injury.
Poland’s Swiatek, who won the French Open in June and took bronze in the Paris Olympics before losing to Pegula in the U.S. Open’s quarterfinal, had also withdrawn from last month’s Canadian Open citing fatigue.
Former Wimbledon champion and world number four Elena Rybakina will also miss the Korea Open with a back injury, while U.S. Open semi-finalist Emma Navarro has pulled out due to a change of schedule.
Korea Open will take place between September 16-22.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Pakistan hockey LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Harmanpreet Singh scores equalises 1-1 vs PAK; first quarter latest updates
- Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 3: India A 314/3 vs India D; India B 217/5 vs India C; Easwaran hits century
- Swiatek to miss Korea Open due to fatigue, Pegula out with injury
- Vietnam Open 2024: Illness forces Kapila to withdraw from mixed doubles semifinal with Crasto
- Kerala Blasters FC in ISL 2024-25: Preview, full squad, players to watch out for, transfers rating, expected finish
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE