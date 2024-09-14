MagazineBuy Print

LIVE Southampton vs Manchester United score: SOU 0-1 MUN; De Ligt scores opening goal

Manchester United goes to Southampton on Saturday, the start of a difficult run in the league that includes trips to Crystal Palace and Aston Villa and a home match against Tottenham.

Updated : Sep 14, 2024 17:37 IST , Manchester - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United controls the ball whilst under pressure from Ben Brereton Diaz of Southampton during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium.
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United controls the ball whilst under pressure from Ben Brereton Diaz of Southampton during the Premier League match at St Mary’s Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United controls the ball whilst under pressure from Ben Brereton Diaz of Southampton during the Premier League match at St Mary’s Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The last thing Erik ten Hag needed was for Cristiano Ronaldo to reopen wounds with Manchester United.

Just weeks into the new season and a sense of crisis is already looming over Old Trafford. Two losses from the first three English Premier League rounds has left manager Ten Hag looking up at his rivals again, and club icon Ronaldo says United needs to “rebuild everything” to compete with the best.

“They have to rebuild from the bottom. If not, they cannot compete. It will be impossible,” Ronaldo said in an interview with the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast.

Ronaldo was critical of Ten Hag when leaving United following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan in 2022, in which he didn’t respect the former Ajax manager.

His latest comments, in which he also accused Ten Hag of sending the wrong message regarding United’s ambitions, come at a time when the Dutchman is battling to turn around his team’s form after overseeing the club’s worst league season in 34 years.

“So, he’s far away in Saudi (Arabia), far from Manchester. Everyone is entitled to have an opinion. It’s okay,” Ten Hag responded.

But Ronaldo’s comments have cast another unhelpful spotlight on his former manager after losses to Liverpool and Fulham around a win over Brighton.

United goes to Southampton on Saturday, the start of a difficult run in the league that includes trips to Crystal Palace and Aston Villa and a home match against Tottenham.

Premier League Live Streaming Info
When and where is Southampton vs Manchester United being played?
The Premier League match between Southampton and Manchester United will be played at the St. Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, England. The match is scheduled for a 12:30 pm BST (5:00 PM IST) kick off.
How to watch Southampton vs Manchester United?
The Premier League match, Southampton vs Manchester United, will be live broadcast on the Star Sports Network. It can also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Manchester United /

Southampton /

Premier League 2024-25

