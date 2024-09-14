MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2024-25: Hudson-Odoi goal gives Nottingham Forest shock 1-0 win against Liverpool

Having convincingly won all their opening three league games under Arne Slot without conceding a goal, Liverpool looked short of ideas as it sought to come back.

Published : Sep 14, 2024 22:07 IST , LIVERPOOL - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Nottingham Forest’s Callum Hudson-Odoi, right, is congratulated after scoring his side’s opening goal during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.
Nottingham Forest’s Callum Hudson-Odoi, right, is congratulated after scoring his side’s opening goal during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Nottingham Forest’s Callum Hudson-Odoi, right, is congratulated after scoring his side’s opening goal during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

A superb second-half goal from substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi gave Nottingham Forest a surprise win, beating Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield in a Premier League clash on Saturday.

The home side dominated the opening half, and Luis Diaz hit the post in the 17th minute. However, the Liverpool attackers often found themselves on different wavelengths, and much of their play lacked their usual fluidity as chances went begging.

ALSO READ: Premier League - Ten Hag quotes Cristiano Ronaldo to praise goal scorer Rashford

Their wastefulness was punished in the 72nd minute as Anthony Elanga found his fellow substitute Hudson-Odoi with a brilliant crossfield ball, and the 23-year-old winger cut inside before curling a tremendous effort past goalkeeper Alisson.

Having convincingly won all their opening three league games under Arne Slot without conceding a goal, Liverpool looked short of ideas as it sought to come back. A Virgil van Dijk header from a corner that flew over was the closest they came to an equaliser. 

Related Topics

Premier League /

Premier League 2024-25 /

Liverpool /

Nottingham Forest

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, September 14: Shubhankar ties course record in Irish Open, enters top 15
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Hudson-Odoi goal gives Nottingham Forest shock 1-0 win against Liverpool
    Reuters
  3. Davis Cup World Group 1: India has forgettable opening day against Sweden with two losses in straight sets
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Premier League: Erling Haaland strikes twice as Manchester City comes from behind to beat Brentford
    Reuters
  5. Duleep Trophy: Easwaran bags ton as India-B finishes 309/7 on Day 3, India C’s Kamboj claims maiden five-for
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Hudson-Odoi goal gives Nottingham Forest shock 1-0 win against Liverpool
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Erling Haaland strikes twice as Manchester City comes from behind to beat Brentford
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Arsenal focused on taking down Tottenham Hotspur
    Reuters
  4. Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest highlights, LIV 0-1 NFO, Premier League 2024-25: Hudson-Odoi goal upsets the Reds at Anfield
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League result: Man United beats Southampton 3-0 as Marcus Rashford ends goalless run
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, September 14: Shubhankar ties course record in Irish Open, enters top 15
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Hudson-Odoi goal gives Nottingham Forest shock 1-0 win against Liverpool
    Reuters
  3. Davis Cup World Group 1: India has forgettable opening day against Sweden with two losses in straight sets
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Premier League: Erling Haaland strikes twice as Manchester City comes from behind to beat Brentford
    Reuters
  5. Duleep Trophy: Easwaran bags ton as India-B finishes 309/7 on Day 3, India C’s Kamboj claims maiden five-for
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment