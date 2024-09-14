Premier League 2024-25: Hudson-Odoi goal gives Nottingham Forest shock 1-0 win against Liverpool

A superb second-half goal from substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi gave Nottingham Forest a surprise win, beating Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield in a Premier League clash on Saturday.

The home side dominated the opening half, and Luis Diaz hit the post in the 17th minute. However, the Liverpool attackers often found themselves on different wavelengths, and much of their play lacked their usual fluidity as chances went begging.

Their wastefulness was punished in the 72nd minute as Anthony Elanga found his fellow substitute Hudson-Odoi with a brilliant crossfield ball, and the 23-year-old winger cut inside before curling a tremendous effort past goalkeeper Alisson.

Having convincingly won all their opening three league games under Arne Slot without conceding a goal, Liverpool looked short of ideas as it sought to come back. A Virgil van Dijk header from a corner that flew over was the closest they came to an equaliser.