Indian sports wrap, September 14: Shubhankar ties course record in Irish Open, enters top 15

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on September 14.

Published : Sep 14, 2024 16:50 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Shubhankar Sharma of India in action at the Betfred British Masters.
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Shubhankar Sharma of India in action at the Betfred British Masters. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

GOLF

Shubhankar ties course record in Irish Open, enters top 15

Shubhankar Sharma sizzled in the second round of the Irish Open, making a stupendous 10-shot improvement on his first-round card to rise to top 15 at the halfway stage of the event.

Sharma’s 6-under 65 in the second round tied the course record and he made the cut comfortably after being in trouble at the end of the first round.

Sharma, facing the prospect of an early exit after a 4-over 75 in the first round at the Royal County Down course, opened with three birdies in a row and kept his foot on the pedal for a 6-under 65 that saw him rise to 2-under for 36 holes at the par-71 course.

-PTI

