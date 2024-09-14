MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Davis Cup World Group 1: India has forgettable opening day against Sweden with two losses in straight sets

India will have a mountain to climb on the morrow, with the opening doubles rubber, scheduled to feature Ramkumar and Balaji against Andre Goransson and Filip Bergevi.

Published : Sep 14, 2024 22:03 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Leo Borg rose to the occasion, and defied his rank of 603 to notch his maiden win in Davis Cup, as he beat India No.1, the 332nd ranked Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 6-4 in the second rubber.
Leo Borg rose to the occasion, and defied his rank of 603 to notch his maiden win in Davis Cup, as he beat India No.1, the 332nd ranked Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 6-4 in the second rubber. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Leo Borg rose to the occasion, and defied his rank of 603 to notch his maiden win in Davis Cup, as he beat India No.1, the 332nd ranked Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 6-4 in the second rubber. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sweden made swift work of taking a 2-0 lead over India on the opening day of the Davis Cup World Group-1 tie on the indoor hard courts of the The Royal Tennis Hall in Stockholm on Saturday.

Leo Borg rose to the occasion, and defied his rank of 603 to notch his maiden win in Davis Cup, as he beat India No.1, the 332nd ranked Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 6-4 in the second rubber.

The 238th ranked Elias Ymer had put Sweden ahead earlier as he raced past Sriram Balaji 6-4, 6-2.

Ramkumar did rise hopes of a revival as he won an early break to lead 2-1 in the opening set against Borg, but the 21-year-old Swede, goaded by a packed stadium, stepped it up quickly to swing the match around, in taking a 5-2 lead.

Ramkumar did manage to save two set points on serve to hold for 3-5, but Borg sealed the first rubber at love in the next game.

ALSO READ: Davis Cup Finals group stage: USA, without Fritz, Tiafoe beats Germany to continue winning run

In the second set, Borg, son of the legendary 11-time Grand Slam champion Bjorn Borg, took a firm grip over the proceedings with a break in the seventh game. Thereafter, he served strong to close out the rubber.

India will have a mountain to climb on the morrow, with the opening doubles rubber, scheduled to feature Ramkumar and Balaji against Andre Goransson and Filip Bergevi.

Indian could have aspired to win this tie, but the absence of the 73rd ranked Sumit Nagal, nursing a sore back, apart from the best doubles player Yuki Bhambri, after the retirement of Rohan Bopanna, hurt its chances.

Balaji and Ramkumar had played their part well earlier in the play-off tie against Pakistan, but Sweden at home has proved a hard nut to crack for India.

Incidentally, in the history of Davis Cup, Sweden has won all its five ties against India, dropping only two rubbers in all.

The Indian team would look to win its first rubber on Sunday to make a fight of it.

The results:
Sweden leads India 2-0 (Elias Ymer bt Sriram Balaji 6-4, 6-2; Leo Borg bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 6-4.

Related Topics

Ramkumar Ramanathan /

Elias Ymer /

Leo Borg /

N Sriram Balaji /

Davis Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Davis Cup World Group 1: India has forgettable opening day against Sweden with two losses in straight sets
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Premier League: Erling Haaland strikes twice as Manchester City comes from behind to beat Brentford
    Reuters
  3. Duleep Trophy: Easwaran bags ton as India-B finishes 309/7 on Day 3, India C’s Kamboj claims maiden five-for
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. ‘Forget what’s going on outside the field,’ says Punjab FC coach Dilmperis to players ahead of Kerala Blasters clash
    Stan Rayan
  5. Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest highlights, LIV 0-1 NFO, Premier League 2024-25: Hudson-Odoi goal upsets the Reds at Anfield
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Davis Cup World Group 1: India has forgettable opening day against Sweden with two losses in straight sets
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Davis Cup Finals group stage: USA, without Fritz, Tiafoe beats Germany to continue winning run
    Reuters
  3. Swiatek to miss Korea Open due to fatigue, Pegula out with injury
    Reuters
  4. Former world No. 1 Osaka announces split with coach Fissette
    AFP
  5. India vs Sweden, Davis Cup: Balaji to play Ymer, Ramkumar faces Borg in singles rubbers on Day 1
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Davis Cup World Group 1: India has forgettable opening day against Sweden with two losses in straight sets
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Premier League: Erling Haaland strikes twice as Manchester City comes from behind to beat Brentford
    Reuters
  3. Duleep Trophy: Easwaran bags ton as India-B finishes 309/7 on Day 3, India C’s Kamboj claims maiden five-for
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. ‘Forget what’s going on outside the field,’ says Punjab FC coach Dilmperis to players ahead of Kerala Blasters clash
    Stan Rayan
  5. Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest highlights, LIV 0-1 NFO, Premier League 2024-25: Hudson-Odoi goal upsets the Reds at Anfield
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment