Formula 1: Williams’ Albon keeps his cool after airbox fan blunder during Azerbaijan GP qualifying

Formula One drivers are used to throwing visor tear-offs out of their cars, but Williams’ Alex Albon went a lot bigger when he tossed an airbox cooling fan from his cockpit during Saturday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying.

The former champion, now among the tail-enders, sent the Thai out of the pits for a final flying lap with the bright yellow contraption still plugging the air intake behind his helmet.

Albon was 10th on the grid, with rookie teammate Franco Colapinto ninth, as the session entered its final minutes on the Baku street circuit.

“Obviously we left a fan on the car, so, frustrating,” he said. “Better to happen in Q3 (the top 10 shootout), than Q1 and Q2, but, yeah, that’s honestly all. It was a bit of a mistake.”

Albon stopped after the pit lane exit, reached behind him and managed to remove the piece of equipment and manhandle it over the side of the car, as a marshal watched without getting involved.

“There’s a regulation around the marshals who can’t touch the car,” he explained, with a visit to the stewards looming after a summons for unsafe release.

ALSO READ: F1 - Oscar Piastri gets green light to chase win in Azerbaijan Grand Prix with Lando Norris far behind

“I’m not sure about throwing a fan out of the car -- what’s the regulation around that? I think on paper it’s OK. A tear-off is legal, why not a fan?

“We had a chat around it. We spoke around throwing the fan, making sure the marshal didn’t touch me or the fan or the car and then tried to get going again.”

Albon was unable to get around the circuit in time to start a final lap before the chequered flag, missing out by seconds, but he showed no anger towards the team.

The session was the first time the experienced Albon had been out-qualified by a teammate in a Grand Prix format since 2022.

Argentine newcomer Colapinto, who has replaced dropped American Logan Sargeant for the remainder of the season, said his result was a “dream come true” after hitting the wall during practice on Friday.

“I am very excited. It’s an amazing moment, my first Q3 and I am very happy about it,” he told reporters.

“It’s the moment every driver dreams of. I achieved it in my second beginning in F1, so I can’t be any more happy.”

Albon and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who will move to Williams next season, praised Colapinto.

“Bravo for Franco, bravo for Williams because they are showing good progress also, so encouraging for me,” said Sainz.