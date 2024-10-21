F1 Driver’s Championship 2024: Verstappen on top, Norris second with five races left in the season

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen inched closer to his fourth straight Formula One Driver’s Championship title after finishing third in the US Grand Prix on Sunday.

With just five races left in the season, McLaren’s Lando Norris is the closest driver to Verstappen, trailing by 57 points. The 24-year-old Briton, who started the race from pole position at the Circuit of the Americas, seemed to have reduced the deficit after beating his Dutch rival for the final place on the podium. However, a five-second penalty for leaving the track to pass Verstappen in the final laps relegated Norris to the fourth spot.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, the winner in Austin, is third in the standings with 275 points.

The remaining five races will be held in Mexico City (October 27), Sau Paolo (November 3), Las Vegas (November 23), Doha (December 1) and Abu Dhabi (December 8). Brazil and Qatar will also feature sprint races.

Here’s the full points table with five races to go:-