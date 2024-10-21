MagazineBuy Print

F1 Driver’s Championship 2024: Verstappen on top, Norris second with five races left in the season

With just five races left in the season, McLaren’s Lando Norris is the closest driver to Verstappen, trailing by 57 points.

Published : Oct 21, 2024 18:33 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: McLaren’s Lando Norris (left) trails Red Bull’s Max Verstappen (right) by 57 points for the F1 Driver’s Championship in the ongoing season.
FILE PHOTO: McLaren’s Lando Norris (left) trails Red Bull’s Max Verstappen (right) by 57 points for the F1 Driver’s Championship in the ongoing season. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: McLaren’s Lando Norris (left) trails Red Bull’s Max Verstappen (right) by 57 points for the F1 Driver’s Championship in the ongoing season. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen inched closer to his fourth straight Formula One Driver’s Championship title after finishing third in the US Grand Prix on Sunday.

With just five races left in the season, McLaren’s Lando Norris is the closest driver to Verstappen, trailing by 57 points. The 24-year-old Briton, who started the race from pole position at the Circuit of the Americas, seemed to have reduced the deficit after beating his Dutch rival for the final place on the podium. However, a five-second penalty for leaving the track to pass Verstappen in the final laps relegated Norris to the fourth spot.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, the winner in Austin, is third in the standings with 275 points.

The remaining five races will be held in Mexico City (October 27), Sau Paolo (November 3), Las Vegas (November 23), Doha (December 1) and Abu Dhabi (December 8). Brazil and Qatar will also feature sprint races.

Here’s the full points table with five races to go:-

POSITION DRIVER TEAM POINTS
1 Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing 354
2 Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren 297
3 Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari 275
4 Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren 247
5 Carlos Sainz (ESP) Ferrari 215
6 Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes 177
7 George Russell (GBR) Mercedes 167
8 Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing 150
9 Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin 62
10 Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas 29
11 Lance Stroll (CAN) Aston Martin 24
12 Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB Honda RBPT 22
13 Alexander Albon (THA) Williams 12
14 RB Honda RBPT 12
15 Haas 8
16 Alpine 8
17 Haas 7
18 Williams 5
19 Alpine 5
20 RB Honda RBPT 2
21 Sauber 0
22 Williams 0
23 Sauber 0

