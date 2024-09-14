Marcus Rashford scored Manchester United’s second goal in its fourth game of the Premier League 2024/25 season against Southampton.
In the 41st minute, Rashford fired a curling shot from distance to find the bottom right corner.
This was the first time Rashford has scored for the Red Devils since March, 2024. The winger had scored in United’s 4-3 win against Liverpool on March 17 in the FA Cup quarterfinal.
Rashford had put an Instagram story two days ago of how he will dedicate his next goal to a young Man United fan. The 26-year-old promised and delivered in his next game.
Latest on Sportstar
- When did Rashford last score a goal for Man United before his strike vs Southampton?
- LIVE Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal score, ISL 2024-25: BFC v EBFC, Preview, livestreaming info, predictions
- Davis Cup Finals group stage: USA, without Fritz, Tiafoe beats Germany to continue winning run
- LIVE Southampton vs Manchester United score: SOU 0-2 MUN; Rashford goal extends lead
- Why has Real Madrid cancelled a K-pop concert at Santiago Bernabeu?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE