When did Rashford last score a goal for Man United before his strike vs Southampton?

Marcus Rashford scored Manchester United’s second goal in its fourth game of the Premier League 2024/25 season against Southampton.

In the 41st minute, Rashford fired a curling shot from distance to find the bottom right corner.

This was the first time Rashford has scored for the Red Devils since March, 2024. The winger had scored in United’s 4-3 win against Liverpool on March 17 in the FA Cup quarterfinal.

Ruud van Nistelrooy's reaction to Marcus Rashford's first goal since March 👏 pic.twitter.com/qrY1h7pJm4 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 14, 2024

Rashford had put an Instagram story two days ago of how he will dedicate his next goal to a young Man United fan. The 26-year-old promised and delivered in his next game.