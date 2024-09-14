MagazineBuy Print

When did Rashford last score a goal for Man United before his strike vs Southampton?

This was the first time Rashford has scored for the Red Devils since March, 2024. The winger had scored in United’s 4-3 win against Liverpool on March 17 in the FA Cup quarterfinal.

Published : Sep 14, 2024 17:53 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford scores against Southampton in the Premier League.
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford scores against Southampton in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford scores against Southampton in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Marcus Rashford scored Manchester United’s second goal in its fourth game of the Premier League 2024/25 season against Southampton.

In the 41st minute, Rashford fired a curling shot from distance to find the bottom right corner.

This was the first time Rashford has scored for the Red Devils since March, 2024. The winger had scored in United’s 4-3 win against Liverpool on March 17 in the FA Cup quarterfinal.

Rashford had put an Instagram story two days ago of how he will dedicate his next goal to a young Man United fan. The 26-year-old promised and delivered in his next game.

Related Topics

Marcus Rashford /

Manchester United /

Southampton

