Postecoglou calls for understanding over Bentancur’s racial comment on teammate Son

During a television interview in his homeland in June, Bentancur had been asked by the host for a Spurs player's shirt, to which he replied: "Sonny's? It could be Sonny's cousin too as they all look the same."

Published : Sep 13, 2024 21:16 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou in the Premier League.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou said Rodrigo Bentancur has acknowledged his mistake and pleaded for leniency towards the Uruguayan over an allegedly racist comment made about teammate Son Heung-min.

During a television interview in his homeland in June, Bentancur had been asked by the host for a Spurs player’s shirt, to which he replied: “Sonny’s? It could be Sonny’s cousin too as they all look the same.”

Bentancur has now been charged by the English Football Association for the remark and could face a lengthy ban.

South Korea captain Son posted on social media after the incident that he had accepted Bentancur’s apology and the pair remain “brothers”.

“We need to let the process sort of play out now. Rodri is well aware of the ramifications of any outcome of the panel,” Postecoglou said on Friday at his pre-match press conference ahead of facing Arsenal this weekend.

“In terms of Sonny and Rodri, they had their discussions about the whole incident and both players understand and respect each other’s position.”

Postecoglou added his belief that any sanction must also come with the opportunity for players to learn from their mistakes.

“We try along the way as human beings to do the right thing all the time, but it doesn’t always happen,” added the Australian.

ALSO READ | Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott out for several weeks with injury

“We all make mistakes. I’ve said before, for me it is not just about punishment but it is an opportunity for people to atone and to learn.

“If we’re talking about having a society that is understanding and tolerant of everything, we must also show that to people who make mistakes as Rodri has made in this time.”

Bentancur will be free to play in the north London derby on Sunday and there is also better news for Postecoglou in terms of injuries.

Micky Van de Ven and new signing Dominic Solanke are set to return to the side that lost 2-1 to Newcastle before the international break.

