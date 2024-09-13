MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, September 13: Kothari to lead India’s challenge in snooker World Cup in Mongolia

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on September 13.

Published : Sep 13, 2024 15:39 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sourav Kothari in action. (File Photo)
Sourav Kothari in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: ROY CHOWDHURY A
infoIcon

Sourav Kothari in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: ROY CHOWDHURY A

SNOOKER

 Reigning National champion and No. 1 Sourav Kothari will spearhead India’s challenge in the snooker World Cup to be held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, from Friday.

Kothari has also been given a wild card to the IBSF World 6 red snooker championship that will be held after the World Cup from September 21-25 at the same venue.

The other two Indians who will be in fray are current India No. 2 Paras Gupta and Kamal Chawla.

More than 20 countries are expected to participate in these major championships of the World Snooker calendar over the next fortnight.

These are the first international individual snooker championships that Kothari will be participating in since becoming the national champion in December last year and having missed the Asian Snooker Championship in Doha earlier this year due to unavoidable circumstances.

A six-member Indian women’s team will also take part in the championship.

-PTI

