MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IOA chief PT Usha issues show cause notice to treasurer Yadav following complaint of sports code violation

It has been alleged that Yadav and some other officials are continuing in office despite violating the age and tenure cap set by the sports code, which makes it mandatory for them to step aside after 12 consecutive years in office.

Published : Sep 12, 2024 17:52 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE - Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha during a press conference ahead of the 44th Olympic Council of Asia General Assembly, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024.
FILE - Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha during a press conference ahead of the 44th Olympic Council of Asia General Assembly, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE - Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha during a press conference ahead of the 44th Olympic Council of Asia General Assembly, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha has issued a show cause notice to the body’s Treasurer Sahdev Yadav after a complaint was raised regarding his election violating the country’s National Sports Code.

In a letter dated September 10, Usha asked Yadav to reply by September 24.

“I am writing to you to bring to your attention a formal complaint that the Indian Olympic Association has recently received concerning your eligibility to contest the position of Treasurer in the last elections.

“The complainant cites a ruling from Hon’ble High Court, which, according to the complainant, raises concerns about your eligibility to stand for election,” Usha wrote in her letter to Yadav.

A copy of the letter has also been sent to Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and International Olympic Committee’s Associate Director of NOC (National Olympic Committee) Relations Department Jerome Poivey.

It has been alleged that Yadav and some other officials are continuing in office despite violating the age and tenure cap set by the sports code, which makes it mandatory for them to step aside after 12 consecutive years in office.

Yadav has been a former secretary of the Indian Weightlifting Federation and has been on its board for 15 years.

ALSO READ: Manu Bhaker rested, Rhythm Sangwan to compete in two events in ISSF World Cup Final

The complainant has raised similar concerns on non-adherence to the Sports Code against other members of the IOA, including National Rifle Association vice-president Ajay Patel, Wushu Federation of India’s Bhupinder Singh Bajwa, and Rowing Federation of India president Rajlakshmi Singh Deo among others.

The complainant, whose identity has been withheld by the IOA, has demanded immediate removal of these individuals from the IOA executive committee.

The development adds to the ongoing turf war within the IOA.

Usha has had a tumultuous relationship with the body’s Executive Council members since earlier this year, stating that they were trying to sideline her by their acts of defiance, including issuing termination letters to an official, appointed by her.

This was after a majority of EC members had claimed that they had signed a suspension order declaring Raghuram Iyer’s appointment as IOA CEO in January null and void.

The EC members also claimed they had “terminated” Ajay Narang from the post of executive assistant to the IOA president.

Usha had acknowledged the receipt of the termination letter served to Narang by the EC members but rejected it as “absolute nullity”.

Related Topics

IOA /

PT Usha /

Sahdev Yadav

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IOA chief PT Usha issues show cause notice to treasurer Yadav following complaint of sports code violation
    PTI
  2. Loss, glory and acceptance: Vikram Partap Singh looks to shine in Indian Super League without his biggest cheerleader
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Duleep Trophy highlights, 2nd Round Day 1: Stumps; Ruturaj at crease, India C 357/5 vs India B; India A 288/8, vs India D
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rohan Bopanna set for Tennis Premier League debut
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ishan Kishan slams century on Duleep Trophy return
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. IOA chief PT Usha issues show cause notice to treasurer Yadav following complaint of sports code violation
    PTI
  2. UCI WCC director Landry advises Indian cycling to shift gears towards BMX
    Sahil Mathur
  3. Indian sports wrap, September 12: Jolly, Gayatri go down in pre-quarters of Hong Kong Open
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics: How Kapil Parmar used taunts from villagers as motivation to win historic silver medal in Judo
    PTI
  5. New Zealand Olympians call for review of transgender guidelines
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IOA chief PT Usha issues show cause notice to treasurer Yadav following complaint of sports code violation
    PTI
  2. Loss, glory and acceptance: Vikram Partap Singh looks to shine in Indian Super League without his biggest cheerleader
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Duleep Trophy highlights, 2nd Round Day 1: Stumps; Ruturaj at crease, India C 357/5 vs India B; India A 288/8, vs India D
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rohan Bopanna set for Tennis Premier League debut
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ishan Kishan slams century on Duleep Trophy return
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment