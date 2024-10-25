MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, October 25: Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025 to feature 24 countries

Here are all the major updates, scores and results of Indians in the world of sports on October 25.

Published : Oct 25, 2024

Team Sportstar
The Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), on Friday, announced the 24 nations that will participate in the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup
The Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), on Friday, announced the 24 nations that will participate in the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

The Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), on Friday, announced the 24 nations that will participate in the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

KHO KHO

Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025 to feature 24 countries

The Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), on Friday, announced the 24 nations that will participate in the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup, scheduled to take place from January 13-19, 2025, at New Delhi’s IGI Stadium.

The championship will witness a diverse array of participating nations including Ghana, Kenya, South Africa and Uganda. Asia will be strongly represented by host India alongside Bangladesh, Bhutan, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, South Korea, and Sri Lanka.

Europe will have participants like England, Germany, the Netherlands, and Poland; North America will be represented by Canada and USA; South America will feature Brazil and Peru while Australia and New Zealand will carry the banner for Oceania.

The tournament structure will feature both men’s and women’s divisions, with 16 teams competing in each category.

KKFI President Shri Sudhanshu Mittal declared about the upcoming World Cup, “This historic championship represents a massive leap for Kho Kho, transforming it from a beloved local sport to a global phenomenon. With India leading this sporting revolution, the 2025 World Cup promises to be the big step that will take Kho Kho to the next stage in the global sports ecosystem.”

The World Cup’s official tagline #TheWorldGoesKho was recently unveiled at a mega event at Thyagraj Stadium, where an exhibition match between Team Maharashtra and Rest of India provided a thrilling preview of the competition to come, with Maharashtra emerging victorious in a close 26-24 contest.

-Team Sportstar

MORE SPORTS

Sachin Tendulkar to flag off Kochi Spice Coast Marathon

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar will flag off the Spice Coast Marathon here on Sunday, with over 8000 runners set to participate in the annual event.

Competition will be spread across three categories - full marathon (42.2 km), half-marathon (21.1 km) and Fun Run (5 km).

The full marathon has received over 600 entries.

“The Ageas Federal Life Insurance Kochi Spice Coast Marathon has a special place in my heart. I have always dreamt of seeing India as a sporting nation, with our young and old actively playing some sport or the other and the success of this event shows that,” said Tendulkar.

-PTI

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India's legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
