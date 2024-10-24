MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, October 24: Bengal sets date with Gujarat in Vinoo Mankad Trophy final; Bopanna-Ebden out of Vienna Open

Here are all the major updates, scores and results of Indians in the world of sports on October 24.

Published : Oct 24, 2024 19:47 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Vishal Bhati scored a century for Bengal as his side beat Chhattisgarh by 131 runs in the semifinals of Vinoo Mankad Trophy.
Vishal Bhati scored a century for Bengal as his side beat Chhattisgarh by 131 runs in the semifinals of Vinoo Mankad Trophy. | Photo Credit: Instagram/Vishal Bhati
infoIcon

Vishal Bhati scored a century for Bengal as his side beat Chhattisgarh by 131 runs in the semifinals of Vinoo Mankad Trophy. | Photo Credit: Instagram/Vishal Bhati

CRICKET

Bengal, Gujarat victorious in Vinoo Mankad Trophy

Vishal Bhati, who secured his second consecutive player-of-the-match award, shone with both bat and ball as Bengal thrashed Chhattisgarh by 131 runs in the semifinals to book a spot in the final of the under-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy at the Sanosara Cricket Ground ‘B,’ Rajkot, on Thursday.

Bengal scored 285 for eight and bundled out Chhattisgarh for 154 to set up a summit clash with Gujarat, which defeated Mumbai by seven wickets in the other semifinal, on Saturday. Bengal last played the final in 2013.

Bhati struck a magnificent 117-ball 111, containing eight fours and five sixes, to put up a massive 192-run partnership with fellow opener Ankit Chatterjee (92, 102b, 12x4, 1x6).

Agniswar Das’ quick-fire knock (42, 33b, 3x4, 1x6) helped Bengal go past the 280-mark.

Bengal new ball bowlers removed the Chhattisgarh openers cheaply. Off-spinner Ashutosh Kumar and left-arm spinner Bhati shared seven wickets between them to wrap up the Chhattisgarh innings inside 42 overs.

Alok Gupta and Pratham Jachak, who contributed 41 apiece, were the joint top-scorers for the losing side.

The scores (semifinals):
Bengal 285/8 in 50 overs (Vishal Bhati 111, Ankit Chatterjee 92, Agniswar Das 42, Ankit Kumar Singh 4/39) bt Chhattisgarh 154 in 41.2 overs (Alok Gupta 41, Pratham Jachak 41, Ashutosh Kumar 4/30, Vishal Bhati 3/22)
Mumbai 202/7 in 50 overs (Awais Khan 67, Hrishikesh Gore 66 n.o., Aryan Chauhan 35, Vasu Devani 3/46) lost to Gujarat 205/3 in 43.5 overs (Rudra Pritesh Patel 61 n.o., Vedant Trivedi 59 n.o., Rudra Mayur Patel 54).

-Y. B. Sarangi

POLO

Jindal Panther pips Achievers Young/Navy in Bhopal Pataudi Cup

Siddhant Sharma struck six goals in helping Jindal Panther to a 10-8 victory over Achievers Young/Navy in a league match of the Bhopal Pataudi Cup Polo Tournament at the Army Equestrian Centre, Delhi Cantonment, on Thursday.

The results:
DeltaPolo 10 (Abhimanyu Pathak 6, SalimAzmi 2, Dhruvpal Godara, Akshai Malik) bt Army Red 3 1/2 (ARS Warraich 1, handicap 2 1/2).
Jindal Panther 10 (Siddhant Sharma 6, Hurr Ali 3, Simran Shergill) bt Achievers Young/Navy 8 (Daniel Otamendi 5, Vishwarupe Bajaj 3).

-Kamesh Srinivasan

TENNIS

Bopanna-Ebden crash out of Venna Open in quarterfinals

Second seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden were beaten 6-7(7), 6-4, [10-8] by Neal Skupski and Michael Venus in the doubles quarterfinals of the €2,626,045 ATP tennis tournament in Vienna, Austria, on Thursday.

The Indo-Aussie pair won 90 ATP points and €20,470.

The results:
€2,626,045 ATP, Vienna, Austria: Doubles (quarterfinals): Neal Skupski (GBR) & Michael Venus (Nzl) bt Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden (Aus) 6-7(7), 6-4, [10-8].
$164,000 Challenger, Taipei, Taiwan: Doubles (quarterfinals): PruchyaIsaro (Tha) & Divij Sharan bt Toshihide Matsui & Kaito Uesugi (Jpn) 6-4, 6-3.
€120,950 Challenger, Brest, France: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Jakub Paul (Sui) & Matej Vocel (Cze) bt Guido Andreozzi (Arg) & Sriram Balaji 6-1, 4-6, [10-6].
$100,000 ITF women, Tyler, USA: Singles (first round): Rutuja Bhosale bt Haley Giavara (USA) 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-2.
$60,000 ITF women, Playford, Australia: Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Shrivalli Bhamidipaty bt Gabriella Da Silva Fick (Aus) 6-4, 6-1. Doubles (quarterfinals): Yuki Naito & Naho Sato (Jpn) bt Shrivalli Bhamidipaty & Vaidehi Chaudhari 6-4, 7-6(5).
$25,000 ITF women, Kayseri, Turkey: Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Ankita Raina bt Ekaterina Maklakova 6-1, 6-1. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Dalila Jakupovic (Slo) & Ankita Raina bt Klaudija Bubelyte (Ltu) & Defne Cirpanli (Tur) 1-6, 6-3, [10-4].
$15,000 ITF women, Villena, Spain: Doubles (quarterfinals): Joy de Zeeuw (Ned) & Adrienn Nagy (Hun) bt Li Jiayou (Chn) & Madhurima Sawant 4-6, 6-4, [10-5].

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Sana beats Shaurya in Under-16 AITA Championship

Top seed Sana Rajan fought her way past fourth seed Shauryaa Pathak 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the under-16 girls semifinals of the HPCL-Mittal AITA Championship series junior tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Thursday.

The results:
Under-16 boys (semifinals): Heet Khandoriya bt Ayaan Chandel 6-2, 6-1; Abhinav Sangra bt Gaurish Madaan 6-3, 6-1. Doubles (final): Abhinav Sangra & Ribhav Saroha bt Gaurish Madaan & Ayaan Chandel 7-5, 6-0.
Under-12 boys (semifinals): Devyansh Kamboj bt Adeshbir Ghuman 7-5, 1-6, 6-0; Ansh Sharma bt Karman Grover 6-2, 6-3. Doubles (final):Adeshbir Ghuman &Devansh Kamboj bt Karman Grover & Vivaan Gupta 6-3, 6-1.
Under-16 girls (semifinals): Sana Rajan bt Shauryaa Pathak 3-6, 6-3, 6-1; Mannat Awasthi bt Nimisha Singh 6-0, 6-0. Under-12 girls (semifinals): Avni Uttam bt Sharvi Jafrain 6-2, 6-2; Tanya Bhatnagar bt Sargun Kaur 6-0, 6-3.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

HOCKEY

Naval Tata Academy beats Army Boys Sports Company

Naval Tata Academy, Jamshedpur, outplayed Army Boys Sports Company, MEG Bangalore, 5-0 in the semifinals of the Kanwarji 52nd Nehru junior hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium on Thursday.

In the final, the Jamshedpur team will take on Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Bhopal, which scraped through to a 3-2 victory over Round Glass Hockey Academy, Mohali.

The results (semifinals):
Naval Tata Academy, Jamshedpur, 5 (Ujjwal Pal 2, Prahlad Rajbhar, Lisha Samson Singh, Sabian Kiro) bt Army Boys Sports Company, MEG Bangalore, 0.
MPHA, Bhopal, 3 (Navin Ekka, Karan Gautam, Viveka Pal) bt Round Glass Hockey Academy, Mohali, 2 (Amandeep, Anurag Singh).

-Kamesh Srinivasan

