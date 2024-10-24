Indian sports wrap, October 24: Bengal sets date with Gujarat in Vinoo Mankad Trophy final; Bopanna-Ebden out of Vienna Open

CRICKET
Bengal, Gujarat victorious in Vinoo Mankad Trophy
Vishal Bhati, who secured his second consecutive player-of-the-match award, shone with both bat and ball as Bengal thrashed Chhattisgarh by 131 runs in the semifinals to book a spot in the final of the under-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy at the Sanosara Cricket Ground ‘B,’ Rajkot, on Thursday.
Bengal scored 285 for eight and bundled out Chhattisgarh for 154 to set up a summit clash with Gujarat, which defeated Mumbai by seven wickets in the other semifinal, on Saturday. Bengal last played the final in 2013.
Bhati struck a magnificent 117-ball 111, containing eight fours and five sixes, to put up a massive 192-run partnership with fellow opener Ankit Chatterjee (92, 102b, 12x4, 1x6).
Agniswar Das’ quick-fire knock (42, 33b, 3x4, 1x6) helped Bengal go past the 280-mark.
Bengal new ball bowlers removed the Chhattisgarh openers cheaply. Off-spinner Ashutosh Kumar and left-arm spinner Bhati shared seven wickets between them to wrap up the Chhattisgarh innings inside 42 overs.
Alok Gupta and Pratham Jachak, who contributed 41 apiece, were the joint top-scorers for the losing side.
The scores (semifinals):
-Y. B. Sarangi
POLO
Jindal Panther pips Achievers Young/Navy in Bhopal Pataudi Cup
Siddhant Sharma struck six goals in helping Jindal Panther to a 10-8 victory over Achievers Young/Navy in a league match of the Bhopal Pataudi Cup Polo Tournament at the Army Equestrian Centre, Delhi Cantonment, on Thursday.
The results:
-Kamesh Srinivasan
TENNIS
Bopanna-Ebden crash out of Venna Open in quarterfinals
Second seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden were beaten 6-7(7), 6-4, [10-8] by Neal Skupski and Michael Venus in the doubles quarterfinals of the €2,626,045 ATP tennis tournament in Vienna, Austria, on Thursday.
The Indo-Aussie pair won 90 ATP points and €20,470.
The results:
-Kamesh Srinivasan
Sana beats Shaurya in Under-16 AITA Championship
Top seed Sana Rajan fought her way past fourth seed Shauryaa Pathak 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the under-16 girls semifinals of the HPCL-Mittal AITA Championship series junior tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Thursday.
The results:
-Kamesh Srinivasan
HOCKEY
Naval Tata Academy beats Army Boys Sports Company
Naval Tata Academy, Jamshedpur, outplayed Army Boys Sports Company, MEG Bangalore, 5-0 in the semifinals of the Kanwarji 52nd Nehru junior hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium on Thursday.
In the final, the Jamshedpur team will take on Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Bhopal, which scraped through to a 3-2 victory over Round Glass Hockey Academy, Mohali.
The results (semifinals):
-Kamesh Srinivasan
