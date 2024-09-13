MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India makes history as six riders qualify for World Track Cycling Championships

Ronaldo Singh, Esow Alben, Rojit Singh, and David Beckham will represent India in the sprint while Harshveer Sekhon and Meenakshi in the endurance events.

Published : Sep 13, 2024 17:54 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Ronaldo Singh will be one of the four cyclists in the Indian sprint team at the World Track Cycling Championships.
Ronaldo Singh will be one of the four cyclists in the Indian sprint team at the World Track Cycling Championships. | Photo Credit: SAI Media@X
infoIcon

Ronaldo Singh will be one of the four cyclists in the Indian sprint team at the World Track Cycling Championships. | Photo Credit: SAI Media@X

Indian cycling had a historic moment on Friday, as six Indian cyclists booked their berth for the upcoming World Track Cycling Championships from October 16 to 20 at the Ballerup Super Arena, Denmark

Among the six riders, the Indian team will have four in sprint and two in endurance. Ronaldo Singh, Esow Alben, Rojit Singh, and David Beckham will represent India in the sprint while Harshveer Sekhon and Meenakshi in the endurance events.

There will be Indian cyclists in the endurance category for the first time, making it a historic moment for Indian cycling.

Related Topics

Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam /

Cycling

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2024-25: Lineups out soon; Predicted XI for MBSG v MCFC; Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. SACA reaffirms commitment to women’‘s cricket after Cricket South Africa greenlights Afghanistan ODIs
    PTI
  3. India makes history as six riders qualify for World Track Cycling Championships
    Team Sportstar
  4. Azerbaijan GP preview: What to expect in Baku? Potential contenders as Verstappen and Red Bull’s era comes under threat
    AP
  5. Duleep Trophy: Mayank, Pratham hit fifties on Day 2 as India A leads India D by 222 runs
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. India makes history as six riders qualify for World Track Cycling Championships
    Team Sportstar
  2. Afghan fighters pull no punches after Taliban ban on professional MMA
    AFP
  3. Indian sports wrap, September 13: Kothari to lead India’s challenge in snooker World Cup in Mongolia
    Team Sportstar
  4. IOA chief PT Usha issues show cause notice to treasurer Yadav following complaint of sports code violation
    PTI
  5. UCI WCC director Landry advises Indian cycling to shift gears towards BMX
    Sahil Mathur
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2024-25: Lineups out soon; Predicted XI for MBSG v MCFC; Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. SACA reaffirms commitment to women’‘s cricket after Cricket South Africa greenlights Afghanistan ODIs
    PTI
  3. India makes history as six riders qualify for World Track Cycling Championships
    Team Sportstar
  4. Azerbaijan GP preview: What to expect in Baku? Potential contenders as Verstappen and Red Bull’s era comes under threat
    AP
  5. Duleep Trophy: Mayank, Pratham hit fifties on Day 2 as India A leads India D by 222 runs
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment