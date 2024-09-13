India makes history as six riders qualify for World Track Cycling Championships

Indian cycling had a historic moment on Friday, as six Indian cyclists booked their berth for the upcoming World Track Cycling Championships from October 16 to 20 at the Ballerup Super Arena, Denmark
Among the six riders, the Indian team will have four in sprint and two in endurance. Ronaldo Singh, Esow Alben, Rojit Singh, and David Beckham will represent India in the sprint while Harshveer Sekhon and Meenakshi in the endurance events.
There will be Indian cyclists in the endurance category for the first time, making it a historic moment for Indian cycling.
