MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sheetal Devi on target, Mariyappan Thangavelu’s jig to a Vijay song - Paralympians felicitated in Chennai school

Sheetal Devi and Mariyappan Thangavelu were chief guests in Velammal Vidyalaya which signed a MoU with the Sri Ramachandra College of Sports & Science that aims to nurture 50 identified athletes from the school and preparing them for the 2032 Olympics.

Published : Sep 18, 2024 23:25 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Rajdeep Saha
Paralympic bronze medallists Sheetal Devi and Mariyappan Thangavelu were in Chennai for an event at Velammal Vidyalaya.
Paralympic bronze medallists Sheetal Devi and Mariyappan Thangavelu were in Chennai for an event at Velammal Vidyalaya. | Photo Credit: Rajdeep Saha/Sportstar
infoIcon

Paralympic bronze medallists Sheetal Devi and Mariyappan Thangavelu were in Chennai for an event at Velammal Vidyalaya. | Photo Credit: Rajdeep Saha/Sportstar

Sheetal Devi on Wednesday gave the students of Velammal Vidyalaya in Chennai’s Vanagaram a glimpse of what she did at the Esplanade des Invalides in the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Sheetal, who clinched the bronze medal alongside Rakesh Kumar in the open mixed team compound event at the Summer Games, was the guest of honour alongside fellow Paralympian Mariyappan Thangavelu, who too finished third in the men’s high jump event in Paris.

The school signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the city’s Sri Ramachandra College of Sports & Science that aims to nurture 50 identified athletes from the school and prepare them for the 2032 Olympics, as explained by Uma Sekar, Vice-Chancellor of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER).

During the two-hour long event, a mini shooting range was propped up on the stage. After a short deliberation amongst Sheetal and her coach, who took into consideration the safety of the audience members, she let fly three arrows.

Her scores? A nine, another nine, and a 10.

“Here, I felt as if I was playing for a podium finish! I was getting nervous, but I told myself to not get scared. Teer marna hai (I have to shot the arrow),” Sheetal told Sportstar.

Earlier, the Paralympians were welcomed by the beats of a chenda melam (a traditional artform that uses percussion) ensemble. Both made a grand entrances, each in a separate a makeshift chariot and a garland, double their size, was carefully suspended mid-air in front of them with the help of a crane.

Once seated, the athletes were felicitated for their exploits in the French capital. The customary silk shawl was draped around them and the athletes were handed framed portraits as a memento.

Sheetal and Mariyappan were happy to partake in the stage performances by the students that followed. Sheetal joined a girl showcasing her talent with the hula-hoop, giving hooping a shot herself. She even gave the hoops a try with her leg.

Sheetal, all of 17 years of age, was happy to drop the seriousness of a Paralympic medallist when she joined the festivities. Mariyappan still wore the disappointment of missing out on gold.

ALSO READ | Manu Bhaker shoots down ‘unwanted questions’ as fame’s double-edged sword follows her

“I was supposed to return with gold from Tokyo (he won silver) and Paris (bronze), but circumstances always came in the way,” he said on stage. “But my coach reminded me that I am the one athlete in India who has managed to medal in three consecutive Paralympics,” he continued, to loud cheers from the audience.

Mariyappan also indulged in the fun soon after, dancing to the tunes of actor Vijay’s hit number Aalaporan Thamizhan. The triple-Paralympic medallist was seen enjoying himself with the students on stage, waving a large Indian flag in tandem with the small ones the children held during their performances.

After the vote of thanks, the duo stayed back and posed patiently with the students for group pictures, with a smattering of autograph requests.

Related Topics

Sheetal Devi /

Mariyappan Thangavelu

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sheetal Devi on target, Mariyappan Thangavelu’s jig to a Vijay song - Paralympians felicitated in Chennai school
    Rajdeep Saha
  2. AFG vs SA, 1st ODI: Afghanistan records first-ever win over South Africa
    AFP
  3. Manchester City vs Inter LIVE updates, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Haaland starts, Lautaro on bench, Lineups out, Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE score, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: When, where to watch; Lineups out; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Champions League 2024/25: Ansu Fati back in Barcelona squad for the first time since 2023
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Sheetal Devi on target, Mariyappan Thangavelu’s jig to a Vijay song - Paralympians felicitated in Chennai school
    Rajdeep Saha
  2. Former NRAI secretary general Baljit Singh Sethi dies at 89
    Team Sportstar
  3. Diamond League 2025 prize money increased to over 75 crore rupees
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports wrap, September 18: Tvesa, Pranavi lead Indian challenge in Spain
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games medallist Kiran Baliyan fails dope test, Bajrang Punia not in list
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sheetal Devi on target, Mariyappan Thangavelu’s jig to a Vijay song - Paralympians felicitated in Chennai school
    Rajdeep Saha
  2. AFG vs SA, 1st ODI: Afghanistan records first-ever win over South Africa
    AFP
  3. Manchester City vs Inter LIVE updates, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Haaland starts, Lautaro on bench, Lineups out, Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE score, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: When, where to watch; Lineups out; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Champions League 2024/25: Ansu Fati back in Barcelona squad for the first time since 2023
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment