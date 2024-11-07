ONE Championship 169 LIVE streaming info: Preview, full fight card, when and where to watch Malykhin vs Reug Reug title fight?

ONE Championship returns to action with one of the year’s most stacked cards on Saturday. The ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug will take place at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

PREVIEW

In the main event, undefeated three-division king Anatoly Malykhin will defend his ONE Heavyweight MMA World Championship against Senegalese wrestling giant “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane.

Malykhin has established himself as one of the most dangerous fighters in MMA. He is undefeated in 14 bouts, holding a 100 per cent finishing rate. Out of 14 finishes, 10 came in first round, and that demonstrates his remarkable finishing ability.

His challenger “Reug Reug,” is not a pushover either. The 32-year-old African superstar has been an unstoppable force in ONE since his debut.

The co-main event will feature the biggest Muay Thai superstar in the world, as ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon defends his title against Englishman #3-ranked Jacob Smith in a rematch of 2022. “The Iron Man” has held the crown for past five years and will look to extend his reign even further.

In the other co-main event, pound-for-pound striking great Anissa Meksen will collide with Jackie Buntan for the inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing World Title.

ONE 169 Full Card Anatoly Malykhin vs. Oumar Kane (ONE Heavyweight MMA World Championship) Rodtang vs. Jacob Smith (ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship) Jackie Buntan vs. Anissa Meksen (ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship) Adriano Moraes vs. Danny Kingad (Flyweight - MMA) Kongthoranee vs. Tagir Khalilov (Flyweight - Muay Thai) Kade Ruotolo vs. Ahmed Mujtaba (Lightweight - MMA) Sam-A vs. Zhang Peimian (Strawweight - Kickboxing) Marcus Almeida vs. Amir Aliakbari (Heavyweight - MMA) Eddie Abasolo vs. Mohamed Younes Rabah (Featherweight - Muay Thai) Ayaka Miura vs. Macarena Aragon (Atomweight - MMA) Aliff vs. Walter Goncalves (Strawweight - Muay Thai)

Live Streaming info

The ONE 169: Malykhin Vs. Reug Reug can be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app/website and Star Sports Select 2 at 6:30 a.m. IST.