ONE Championship returns to action with one of the year’s most stacked cards on Saturday. The ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug will take place at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
PREVIEW
In the main event, undefeated three-division king Anatoly Malykhin will defend his ONE Heavyweight MMA World Championship against Senegalese wrestling giant “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane.
Malykhin has established himself as one of the most dangerous fighters in MMA. He is undefeated in 14 bouts, holding a 100 per cent finishing rate. Out of 14 finishes, 10 came in first round, and that demonstrates his remarkable finishing ability.
His challenger “Reug Reug,” is not a pushover either. The 32-year-old African superstar has been an unstoppable force in ONE since his debut.
The co-main event will feature the biggest Muay Thai superstar in the world, as ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon defends his title against Englishman #3-ranked Jacob Smith in a rematch of 2022. “The Iron Man” has held the crown for past five years and will look to extend his reign even further.
In the other co-main event, pound-for-pound striking great Anissa Meksen will collide with Jackie Buntan for the inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing World Title.
ONE 169 Full Card
Live Streaming info
The ONE 169: Malykhin Vs. Reug Reug can be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app/website and Star Sports Select 2 at 6:30 a.m. IST.
Latest on Sportstar
- Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC LIVE, ISL 2024-25: Missing Peprah and Noah, KBFC eyes win against HFC
- ONE Championship 169 LIVE streaming info: Preview, full fight card, when and where to watch Malykhin vs Reug Reug title fight?
- WPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru full list of retained and released players
- WPL 2025: Delhi Capitals full list of retained and released players
- WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians full list of retained and released players
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE