India secures six medals at Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships; Valluri Ajaya sets Games Record in clean and jerk

Valluri Ajaya Babu secured and set a new Commonwealth record in clean and jerk in the 81 kg junior men’s category.

Published : Sep 19, 2024 16:08 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Valluri Ajaya Babu also set a national record in the snatch (147 kg), clean and jerk (179 kg) and total weight (326 kg).
Valluri Ajaya Babu also set a national record in the snatch (147 kg), clean and jerk (179 kg) and total weight (326 kg). | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Valluri Ajaya Babu also set a national record in the snatch (147 kg), clean and jerk (179 kg) and total weight (326 kg). | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Indian weightlifters secured six medals at the 2024 Commonwealth Youth, Junior and Senior (Men & Women) Weightlifting Championships at Suva, Fiji on Thursday.

Valluri Ajaya Babu secured gold and set a new Commonwealth record in clean and jerk in the 81 kg junior men’s category and also a national record in the snatch (147 kg), clean and jerk (179 kg) and total weight (326 kg).

Sairaj Pardeshi won gold in the men’s 81kg junior category and silver in the youth category. Hrudananda Das and Lalruatfela secured bronze and silver respectively in the men’s 89 kg junior category.

Indian Weightlifting president Sahdev Yadav lauded the efforts of the Indian coaches who trained the athletes in a short period.

“I would like to congratulate all the weightlifters and coaches accompanied with the team for putting on a good show during the 2024 Commonwealth Youth, Junior and Senior (Men & Women) Weightlifting Championships,” he said in a media release.

RESULTS ON DAY 3

Name Category Snatch Clean and Jerk Section Medal
Sairaj Pardeshi 81 kg 134 165 Youth and Junior Gold in Youth & Silver in Junior
Valluri Ajaya Babu 81 kg 147 179 Junior and Senior Gold
Hrudananda Das 89 kg 129 170 Youth and Junior Silver in Youth & Bronze in Junior
Lalruatfela 89 kg 135 166 Junior and Senior Silver

