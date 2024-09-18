Asian Games medallist Kiran Baliyan fails dope test, Bajrang Punia not in list

Asian Games bronze medallist Kiran Baliyan has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) for testing positive for banned substance ‘Metandienone’.

Kiran won a bronze medal in Hangzhou last year becoming the first Indian woman in 72 years to medal in shot put.

Bajrang Punia, who moved the Delhi High Court last month against his NADA suspension, did not have his name feature in the list.

More to follow...