Asian Games medallist Kiran Baliyan fails dope test, Bajrang Punia not in list

Kiran won a bronze medal in Hangzhou last year becoming the first Indian woman in 72 years to medal in shot put.

Published : Sep 18, 2024 13:36 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kiran Baliyan of Team India competes in the Women’s Shot Put Final during day 6 of the 19th Asian Games.
Kiran Baliyan of Team India competes in the Women’s Shot Put Final during day 6 of the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Kiran Baliyan of Team India competes in the Women’s Shot Put Final during day 6 of the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Asian Games bronze medallist Kiran Baliyan has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) for testing positive for banned substance ‘Metandienone’.

Kiran won a bronze medal in Hangzhou last year becoming the first Indian woman in 72 years to medal in shot put.

Bajrang Punia, who moved the Delhi High Court last month against his NADA suspension, did not have his name feature in the list.

More to follow...

Bajrang Punia /

Kiran Baliyan

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
