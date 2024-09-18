Indian sports wrap, September 18: Tvesa, Pranavi lead Indian challenge in Spain

GOLF

Tvesa, Pranavi lead Indian challenge in LET La Sella Open

Tvesa Malik and Pranavi Urs will lead the Indian challenge at the La Sella Open as the Ladies European Tour resumes action after a break due to the Solheim Cup.

Tvesa and Pranavi, who have had modest seasons, will be joined by Ridhima Dilawari and invitee Seher Atwal. Diksha Dagar has taken a break while Vani Kapoor and Amandeep Drall are playing on the domestic Hero WPG Tour.

La Sella Open came on the LET calendar in 2023 and returns this year with the 72-hole stroke play competition taking place at La Sella Golf Resort.

A field of 132 players will be teeing it up with a cut to the top 60 professionals and ties at the end of the second round.

- PTI

FOOTBALL

AIFF renames Junior Girls National Championship to honour Dr Talimeren Ao

The AIFF on Wednesday rechristened the Junior Girls’ National Championship in the name of India’s first men’s Olympic football captain Doctor Talimeren Ao in its bid to recognise his contribution to the game.

Starting from the 2025-26 season, the tournament will be known as the “Dr. Talimeren Ao National Football Championship for Junior Girls”, the AIFF stated.

This change marks the first national tribute to Dr Ao by the Federation, acknowledging his pioneering role and achievements in the sport.

The championship, now in its 18th edition, has been dominated by Manipur with 11 titles and two runners-up finishes.

In addition to the tournament renaming, the AIFF plans to commission a biography detailing Dr Ao’s remarkable journey from his native Changki village in Nagaland to becoming a prominent figure in Indian football, with notable achievements including leading the national team at the 1948 Summer Olympics.

It is also reported that Dr Ao received offers from prestigious English clubs such as Arsenal FC during his career. He reportedly declined the contract to complete his medical studies and fulfill his father’s dream.

Despite his father’s wish for him to become a doctor, Ao excelled in football with Mohun Bagan and captained India at the Olympics.

Ao became a prominent physician, serving as the director of Health Services in Nagaland.

Posthumously he was honoured with the Mohun Bagan Ratna Award in 2002.

The AIFF has recently named the Senior Women’s National Championship trophy after Rajmata Jijabai and dedicated the Under-20 Boys National Championship trophy to Swami Vivekananda Cup.

- PTI

WEIGHTLIFTING

Records and medals galore in 2024 Commonwealth Youth, Junior, and Senior weightlifting Championships

Indian contingent set new records and won medals during the first two days of the 2024 Commonwealth Youth, Junior, and Senior weightlifting Championships in Fiji. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Indian contingent set new records and won medals during the first two days of the 2024 Commonwealth Youth, Junior, and Senior weightlifting Championships in Fiji.

Babulal Hembrom set a new Commonwealth and national record in 49 kg youth men category in Jerk section with 114 kg while Mina Santa set a national record in 55 kg in women Snatch, 81 Kg Clean & Jerk 99 kg and in total with 180 kg.

Bedabarat Bharali also set a national record in Snatch, Clean & Jerk and total in 73 kg category in youth section.

Name Category Snatch Clean & Jerk Section Medal Sabar Jyoshna 40 kg 58 65 Youth Gold Vyavahare Akanksha 45 kg 67 79 Youth, Junior & Senior Gold Dhone Asmita 49 kg 70 88 Youth, Junior & Senior Gold B Bhargavi 49 kg 69 88 Youth Gold Hembrom Babulal 49 kg 88 114 Youth Gold A Maharajan 55 kg 97 120 Youth, Junior & Senior Gold Santa Mina 55 kg 81 99 Youth, Junior & Senior Gold V Kishore 61 kg 110 132 Youth & Junior Gold in Youth and Silver in Junior Swaymjit Prasad Sahoo 67 kg 109 138 Youth Gold Bengia Tani 67 kg 118 156 Junior Silver T. Madhavan 67 kg 133 162 Junior and Senior Gold in Junior and Silver in Senior Balo Yalam 59 kg 81 100 Junior Gold B. Harika 64 kg 81 105 Youth & Junior Silver Bedabarat Bharali 73 kg 136 164 Youth Gold

- Team Sportstar

HOCKEY

Hockey India Junior Men Natl C’‘ship: Uttar Pradesh to meet Punjab in final

Uttar Pradesh will be pitted against Punjab in the final of the Hockey India Junior Men’s National Championship after both teams won their respective semi-finals against Karnataka and Haryana here on Wednesday.

In the first semi-final, UP beat Karnataka with Rajesh Yadav (41st min), Ajeet Kumar (45th min) and Fahad Khan (57th min) netting a goal each for the winners.

Captain Sunil PB (53’) earned a consolation goal for the opposition.

Punjab was engaged in a competitive encounter versus Haryana in the second semi-final, settling for a 4-4 draw before prevailing 7-6 in the shootout.

- PTI