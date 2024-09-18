MagazineBuy Print

Former NRAI secretary general Baljit Singh Sethi dies at 89

He served the NRAI as the secretary general from 1985 to 2009, as he took Indian shooting to great heights.

Published : Sep 18, 2024 18:57 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Baljit Singh Sethi served the NRAI as the secretary general from 1985 to 2009
Baljit Singh Sethi served the NRAI as the secretary general from 1985 to 2009 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Baljit Singh Sethi served the NRAI as the secretary general from 1985 to 2009 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The former secretary general of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), Baljit Singh Sethi passed away on Wednesday morning. He was 89.

He served the NRAI as the secretary general from 1985 to 2009, as he took Indian shooting to great heights.

“It was under his reign that shooting began to get recognised as a popular sport in the country. His vision, dedication and passion saw India win its first ever Olympic medal in shooting, and also the first ever individual Olympic gold. He not only grew the sport for the benefit of the athletes but also groomed administrators like us.,” said the former president of NRAI, Raninder Singh.

“His wholehearted support and blessings were always with me throughout my stint as the National coach,” said former National coach Prof. Sunny Thomas.

“Till his last breath he had been advising and guiding us on how to continuously improve the running of the sport and provide better support to the shooting athletes,” remarked the senior vice president of NRAI, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo.

“We can only feel blessed that we had the good fortune of learning from him by seeing him work,”, said Sultan Singh, the secretary general of NRAI.

